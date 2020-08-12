Pastor accused of murder arrested on drug charges — again, Alabama cops say

An Alabama pastor already accused of murder now faces new drug charges, Dothan authorities say.

Kenneth C. Glasgow was arrested during a traffic stop Tuesday after officers recovered crack cocaine from his car, according to a Dothan Police Department news release.

The incident marks the second time this year that Glasgow, the half brother of Rev. Al Sharpton, has been arrested for a drug-related crime.

“One of our patrol officers attempted to stop the vehicle driven by Mr. Glasgow and it failed to immediately yield,” Dothan Police Capt. Will Glover told WTVY. The reason for the stop is unclear.

A search of the pastor’s car turned up crack cocaine and a digital scale, police said. Glasgow was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance and his bond is set at $1,000.

The voting rights activist was arrested back in January on similar charges, in addition to a second-degree assault charge after authorities said he got into a scuffle with one of the officers, biting him in the process, AL.com reported. He was also accused of tampering with evidence.

“Allegedly, Mr. Glasgow had an unspecified amount of crack inside his pocket, and as the officer attempted to place Glasgow under arrest a struggle began, injuring the officer,” Dothan police Lt. Doug Magill told the outlet at the time.

Glasgow also faces capital murder charges in the 2018 shooting death of 23-year-old Breunia Jennings, according to The Montgomery Advertiser. While he wasn’t accused of being the gunman, police said Glasgow drove the vehicle from which a passenger fired the shots that killed Jennings.

Glasgow has said the murder charge is “retribution for his decades of activism around prisoner rights,” according to AL.com.

A grand jury has yet to indict him on the murder charge.

