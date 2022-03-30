Pastor accused of sexual battery booked into Duval County jail

A pastor accused of child sex abuse is now booked into the Duval County jail.

Jerome Teschendorf was charged in Oklahoma earlier this month.

According to the arrest warrant, the victim described being sexually abused by Teschendorf ‘hundreds of times.’

The victim also said he told her he had a sickness and could not stop and cried for forgiveness.

Teschendorf, Dyal and one other pastor with ties to the Jacksonville Assembly of the Body of Christ all face sex battery charges.

