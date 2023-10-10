Pastor Accused of Sexually Assaulting Underage Relative 600 Times

A Texas pastor is facing charges after allegedly sexually assaulting an underage member of his family more than 600 times. Robert L. Carter, 39, has been charged with sexual assault of a child between the ages of 14 and 17 and continuous sexual abuse of a child. According to Click 2 Houston, an arrest warrant shows the alleged abuse began when the victim was just 7 years old and continued into her late teens. The warrant also reportedly said the abuse got worse over time and would take place in several locations including their home when others were sleeping and his office at a church in Houston. It also said when the girl turned 16, she gave birth to Carter’s baby, with the pastor allegedly dumping the infant at a fire station.

Read it at Click 2 Houston

Read more at The Daily Beast.