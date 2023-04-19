Pastor Andy Stanley reveals his father Charles Stanley’s last words to him before his death

Atlanta pastor Andy Stanley, son of the late Dr. Charles Stanley, has revealed the last words his father’s final words to him.

Charles Stanley died Tuesday at age 90. The prominent Atlanta-based pastor led First Baptist Atlanta for more than 50 years and inspired people all over the world with his evangelical television show, “In Touch with Dr. Charles Stanley.”

His son, Andy Stanley, followed in his footsteps as a pastor and now leads the congregation at North Point Community Church.

Andy Stanley said in a statement on social media that in the final few weeks with his father, the elder Stanley ended each visit by asking his son to pray for him.

“Which of course I did,” Andy Standley wrote. “On my knees beside the big leather chair he was confined to for the past several months.”

Andy Stanley said things changed during his last visit with his father on Saturday night, when the elder Stanley asked if he could pray for his son “as if he knew.”

“Then, as was his habit, he said, ‘I couldn’t be prouder of you Andy,’” Andy Stanley said. “The source of a word determines its weight. Those were wonderfully weighty words. And his final words to me.”

Andy Stanley said he’ll miss his father every day until he sees him again in Heaven.

I’ll miss him every day until I see him again.