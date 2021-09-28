Pastor arrested after being beaten by father of 9-year-old boy who was allegedly inappropriately touched

Michael Coghill, 33 (Oklahoma City Police Department)

A 33-year-old pastor has been arrested by police in Oklahoma City after he allegedly touched a nine-year-old boy at a school bus stop.

Police were called to reports of the pastor, Michael Coghill, touching a school boy last Wednesday, when he was arrested and charged.

He had been involved in an altercation with a parent, who told police he saw Mr Coghill inappropriately touch the boy, who was waiting for a school bus.

It was claimed that the nine-year-old was his son, who said Mr Coghill touched him in a way that made him feel uncomfortable.

According to the Oklahoman, Mr Coghill sustained a broken eye socket and skull fracture before he was arrested by police.

Sgt Dillon Quirk of the Oklahoma City Police Department told local news outlets: “Yesterday, our adult that was made aware of the situation, actually stopped, retrieved a recording device, monitored at the bus stop, observed and viewed the suspect run past the bus stop, stop, come back, and then touch the juvenile”.

The parent then allegedly ran after Mr Coghill and injured him.

A parent, Lisa Ward, told News9 that Mr Coghill was a pastor in Mustag, Oklahoma, not far from where the altercation occurred on Wednesday.

He had been seen running in the area, she said.

“There’s hardly any words that are camera appropriate,” said Ms Ward, who has two young daughters who also wait at the bus stop. “It’s just sickening.”

The church where Mr Coghill works, the Lakehoma Church of Christ, said in a statement to News9 that it was “heartbroken to learn of the incident involving one of our adult ministers, and our hearts go out to the child and family involved.”

“We were shocked at this news as he had a clean background check, and we have received no reports or claims against him during his tenure,” it said.

“Church leadership has no tolerance for any type of abuse and is meeting tonight to discuss next steps. We will cooperate with authorities as needed.”

According to the Oklahoman, Mr Coghill previously worked at Choctaw Church of Christ in Choctaw.

Story continues

He is being held on charges of lewd acts towards a child.

