Pastor charged in accidental shooting of 2-year-old son outside Burke County church

A pastor has been charged in connection with the accidental shooting of his two-year-old son outside of their church.

Deputies said Adam Vines has been charged with a misdemeanor weapons offense.

In October, Vines’ two-year-old son, Daniel Vines, was shot inside his vehicle by an older sibling after church services at River Valley Baptist Church.

Adam Vines is a pastor at the church, according to Channel 9′s Dave Faherty.

PREVIOUS STORIES:

Deputies said the child was airlifted to the hospital after the shooting. He is currently undergoing therapy at Levine Children’s Hospital.

Court documents regarding the incident stated that “Vines should have known that his son would be able to gain access to the firearm.”

VIDEO: Pastor’s 2-year-old son accidentally shot in church parking lot, deputies say