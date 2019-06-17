Sentencing for pastor convicted of sex charges rescheduled

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — The sentencing has been rescheduled for a former minister in Ohio found guilty of child sex trafficking after a woman testified he groomed her for sex when she was 14.

Federal jurors in March found 40-year-old Anthony Haynes guilty of multiple charges including sex trafficking and child sexual exploitation. He had denied having sex with the girl and said she tried to manipulate him.

Haynes had been scheduled for sentencing Monday. Court records show he's now to be sentenced June 27.

Prosecutors say Haynes paid the girl for sex during a three-year period after promising her mother he would protect her.

The now 19-year-old woman testified Haynes later introduced her to two other pastors and encouraged her to have sex with them.