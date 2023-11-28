New pastor excited about local history, serving Chillicothe

Moses Edwards is excited to officially be the pastor of the First Baptist Church of Chillicothe

CHILLICOTHE — A local congregation recently welcomed a new pastor who hopes to continue making a positive impact on the community.

The First Baptist Church of Chillicothe was started in 1824 and was called the First Regular African Baptist Church of Christ in Chillicothe. Members of this congregation included the first Baptist man of color to be ordained in Ohio according to the church's history.

Moses Edwards was officially installed as the pastor of the First Baptist Church of Chillicothe on Nov. 19 taking the pulpit from Rev. Eric Carson who served for several years. Edwards originally came to Chillicothe after a previous pastor of the church and a mentor recommended him for the open position.

As a history lover, he was drawn to the nearly 200-year history of the church and the even longer history of the town.

"Chillicothe felt right for us," said Edwards.

Edwards is also a fan of the Ohio State Buckeyes. He said he is a big family man and comes from a long line of pastors, being the fourth generation to do so.

"It's something I always knew I was called to," said Edwards of being a pastor.

He has enjoyed being able to get to know the congregation and hopes to bring in newer and younger faces who have stopped attending church for various reasons. He also hopes to continue the philanthropic efforts of the church by helping members of the community and spreading God's word.

"I'm excited about what God is doing," said Edwards

Shelby Reeves is a reporter for the Chillicothe Gazette. You can email her at SReeves@gannett.com or follow her on Twitter @Shelby_Reeves_

This article originally appeared on Chillicothe Gazette: New local pastor aims to bring in more people to church