Pastor Heather Boone leaving Oaks of Righteousness Christian Ministries in Monroe

Heather Boone, pastor of Oaks of Righteousness Christian Ministries and Oaks Village in Monroe, announced Sunday she is leaving the organization.

"After prayerful consideration, I have decided to step down as the pastor of Oaks of Righteousness and the president of Oaks Village nonprofit," Boone said in a text message. "I will take the next couple of months to train my replacement and help my congregation and board transition.

"Unfortunately, there are individuals in leadership in Monroe who have let their dislike of me keep them from doing what's best for this community. As a leader I feel it is more important for me to step away and not hinder the great work Oaks has been called to do in this community."

For the past several months, Boone has been embroiled in disputes with human service agencies and community leaders over the provision of mental health services at Oaks and in the Orchard East neighborhood. She closed the homeless shelter for about three weeks in February and March this year over the lack of mental health services.

On March 31, Boone and a supporter attended a Monroe Community Mental Health Authority Community Coalition meeting. It disintegrated into a conflict that included shouting and a refusal to leave. It ended with Boone being led away by law enforcement officials.

This article originally appeared on The Monroe News: Pastor Heather Boone leaving Oaks ministries in Monroe