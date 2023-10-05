Pastor indicted for alleged sex crimes involving local minors
Oct. 5—A Hamilton County pastor living in Butler County is facing multiple charges alleging he sexually abused minors, according to court records.
Jairo Isidro Thomas Sanchez, 38, was indicted Wednesday by a Butler County grand jury on three counts of gross sexual imposition, all third-degree felonies, one count of abduction, a third-degree felony; four counts of unlawful restraint, a third-degree misdemeanors and six counts of sexual imposition, third-degree misdemeanors.
The Butler County Sheriff's Office began an investigation in Dec. 2022 at a Lemon Twp. residence when the parents of three alleged victims reported Sanchez had sexually touched children, ages 15 and under.
Assistant Butler County Prosecutor Lindsay Sheehan said the indictment reflects a continuous course of action in both counties while Sanchez was a pastor in the Hispanic community in Hamilton County. It involves alleged crimes against five victims under the age of 16.
The gross sexual imposition indictment alleges sexual contact was with a person less than 13 years old. According to the indictment the alleged crimes happened between June 14 and Dec. 2022.
As of Thursday morning, Sanchez was not in custody and a warrant was issued for his arrest. The case is assigned to Butler County Common Pleas Judge Michael Oster Jr.