Pastor Jeff Russell receives Faith and Community in Action Award

Jan. 9—The pastor at a local church is this year's Faith and Community in Action Award recipient.

Pastor Jeff Russell of New Beginnings Christian Fellowship is this year's award recipient. He was honored Monday morning at Kokomo Mayor Tyler Moore's annual Mayor's Prayer and Action Breakfast held at Cross America. The award honors individuals or groups who contribute, through their time and talent, in making a positive difference in our community through faith and action.

Russell has helped coordinate the annual Prayer and Action Breakfast for years, while also serving as a chaplain for the Kokomo Police Department since 2005.

"Pastor Russell truly has a servant's heart for Kokomo and Howard County, especially law enforcement, so I couldn't think of a better person to honor this year" Moore said in a prepared statement. "Pastor Jeff has been a shepherd to the men and women who keep our streets safe, standing beside them during some of the most trying times in their lives by offering a steady hand, a listening ear and a balm for their souls."

The annual interdenominational service brings citizens and religious leaders together to offer prayers of intercession for elected officials, first responders, educators, labor, business and medical community.