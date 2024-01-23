Pastor Louie Barnett retires after 45-year ministry

FRENCHTOWN TWP — For 45 years, Pastor Louie Barnett has ministered in Monroe. He’s now retired.

On Sunday morning, many people, including some from Pastor Louie’s former churches, gathered for a retirement service and reception at Bethany Eagle’s Nest Community Church on Nadeau Road.

Barnett is recovering from surgery and was unable to attend the service, but he did stop by for the reception.

Monroe County native and Army veteran Pastor Matthew Pipkin replaced Barnett at the church. Pastor Rexford Jones Jr. also continues to serve as pastor. Barnett hopes to remain active in the church during his retirement. He's a member of the church's Praise Team, a musical group.

Pastor Louie Barnett, retired pastor of Bethany Eagle’s Nest Community Church, hugs an attendee at Sunday's retirement reception.

In his sermon, titled “Faithful Servant Has Faith,” Jones spoke about Barnett’s long local ministry.

“That’s what Pastor Louie has been: a faithful servant. He set out in faith. He trusted the Lord. God did incredible things through his life,” Jones said.

Jones said he met Barnett back when Barnett was a hippie with long hair and a guitar.

“It’s been a pleasure to know him and work with him,” Jones said.

Retired Bethany Eagle’s Nest Community Church Pastor Louie Barnett (center) is shown with Pastor Matthew Pipkin (left) and Pastor Rexford Jones.

John Phillips narrated a slideshow on Barnett's life and ministry. It began with photos from Barnett’s days at Airport High School, where he was involved with track and field and pole vaulting. After graduating in 1968, he joined the Marine Corps and served in combat during the Vietnam War.

“He formulated that into life. It influenced his ministry,” Phillips said.

After discharge in 1970, Barnett returned to Monroe and traveled the country with his dog as part of a hippie band.

“He had musical ability, but didn’t know the Lord,” Phillips said.

Barnett’s conversion happened when he ran into some Christians at Monroe’s Carmen’s Pizza.

“It changed his life,” Phillips said. “He gave his life to Christ. He got off drugs and alcohol. He shared Christ with others.”

Barnett then joined First Baptist Church of Monroe. In September, Barnett and his friend Randy Pierce, now of Arkansas, said what happened in Monroe in the 1970s mimics the events in the recent, true-life film “Jesus Revolution.” Pastor Joe Atkinson came to First Baptist Church and revolutionized the worship experience. He added music and reached out to hippies.

Previous Coverage: 'We were searching for God, we just didn’t know it': Monroe was part of 'Jesus Revolution'

In April 1977, just like in the film, First Baptist Church broke into two churches: First Baptist and Redeemer Fellowship at Evergreen Drive and Telegraph Road. Barnett was Redeemer’s associate pastor. He’s been a full-time area pastor ever since.

Barnett started The Cornerstone, a ministry for young adults, and the youth program Spiritual Warfare Camp, which he ran for 35 years.

Memorabilia from Pastor Louie's ministry was displayed at the reception. This quilt was made with shirts from past Spiritual Warfare Camps.

“God spoke to him one evening and gave him a vision of how to use his experience from combat,” Phillips said.

Later, Barnett started Eagle’s Nest Community Church. The church met for seven years at St. Mary Church. Then it met at the River Raisin Centre for the Arts before moving to a building on Fourth Street. About eight years ago, Eagle’s Nest merged with Bethany. Today, the merged church is non-denominational.

Barnett and his wife, the former Cyndi Pfiester, were married in 1978. They have six children and three grandchildren.

Sunday’s hour-long service also included three songs performed by the Praise Team, which includes Steve Crum, John Geer, Lucky Hammac and Jeff Chapman. Vocalists are Ruth Phillips, Becky Phillips, Brittany Monday and Chuck Hammer.

Crum read John 5:6-13. Many gathered for a reception in the church hall after the service. Lining the walls was memorabilia from Pastor Louie’s ministry, including a quilt made with Spiritual Warfare T-shirts and photos from mission trips.

Many gathered Sunday at Bethany Eagle’s Nest Community Church to celebrate the ministry of retired Pastor Louie Barnett.

Pipkin, the church's new pastor, began attending Bethany Eagle’s Nest Community Church in 2008.

Subscribe Now: For all the latest local developments, breaking news and high school sports content.

“In August of 2023 I was invited to preach at Bethany and, by October of 2023, I accepted the call of the church to be the next pastor,” he said. “Pastor Louie has been source of encouragement and mentorship. He’s given wise counsel and kind words throughout this entire process. I look forward to our continued relationship and pray God will bless him in this stage of his life, as I know He will.”

— Contact reporter Suzanne Nolan Wisler at swisler@monroenews.com.

This article originally appeared on The Monroe News: Pastor Louie Barnett retires after 45-year ministry