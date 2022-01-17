Pastor organizes GoFundMe for Evansville family rocked by shooting that left daughter dead

EVANSVILLE, Ind. — On Dec. 14, an Evansville family was ripped apart by gun violence.

Three of Steve and Ami Huggler's children were shot by an alleged gunman, Daniel Alvey, in what Evansville police believe to be a "murder-for-hire" scheme reportedly setup by Samuel Huggler, Steve and Ami's son.

Alvey was charged with murder and two counts of attempted murder, while Samuel Huggler is charged with aiding, inducing or causing murder, as well as other felonies. Both men were charged with conspiracy to commit murder. They each pleaded not guilty and are currently awaiting trial.

Olivia Huggler, 18, died from her injuries while another one of the children remains in critical condition at the hospital. A third child was shot in the shoulder and hospitalized, but has since returned home.

Olivia's obituary stated that she loved singing, dancing and playing her grandfather's guitar.

"Olivia was faithful, loyal, and true to everything and everyone," the obituary reads. "She was strong and gentle. It is difficult to find the perfect words for a life so well lived."

Now, in the wake of the family's tragedy, their community is gathering together to support them.

Maranatha Baptist Church Pastor Joey Pearson organized a GoFundMe fundraiser to help the Hugglers pay for funeral costs and any other expenses they might have. As of Jan. 3, the fund's raised $13,275 of its $25,000 goal with 122 donations.

"Words cannot describe the horror and trauma that this family has dealt with, and will continue to deal with for a long time," Pearson wrote on the GoFundMe page. "They have been a blessing to everyone who has ever spent the time to get to know them, and fellowship with them. All of them must deal with this for the rest of their lives."

The pastor noted that the outlook for the child in critical condition is "bleak," and that he's currently unresponsive.

Pearson encourages anyone willing to help to donate to the Hugglers' GoFundMe page, which can be found online. You can also send donations to the Maranatha Baptist Church, in the form of a check payable to Steve and Ami Huggler.

"Olivia was a precious young lady," Pearson said in an email. "Our church loved her dearly."

