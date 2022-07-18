Pastor starts reward fund for homicide investigation

Jul. 18—Pastor Frank McCullough of Mount Olive Church has called on his fellow pastors from other Vermilion County churches to join him in supporting the Danville Police Department while they investigate the death of 14-year-old Ronald Miller Jr. of Danville.

Miller was found lying alone outside a residence on East Davis Street with a gunshot wound on July 11.

"I believe that all of the churches need to work together to bring the murderer of Ronald Miller Jr. to justice," McCullough said in a news release. "It's time for us to apply action behind the talk. I'm inviting other clergy to help raise at least $3,000 as a reward for anyone who has information leading to the arrest and conviction of the murderer of that young boy."

McCullough has personally pledged $500 to start the fund.

Danville police responded to the 100 block of East Davis Street around 11:27 p.m. on July 11 in reference to a report of shots fired in the area.

Officers located Miller on the ground when they arrived.

Miller was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced deceased. No other injuries were reported in the incident.

On Monday, Deputy Police Chief Josh Webb said no suspect information was available and the investigation is still ongoing.

No other information is being released at this time.

Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call Danville Police Department at 217-431-2250, or Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at 217-446-TIPS.