Pastor tells women to look pretty or husbands will stray in sermon to Missouri church

Chacour Koop
·3 min read

A Missouri pastor is on leave after delivering a sermon telling women to lose weight and submit to the sexual desires of their husbands to keep them from straying.

Pastor Stewart-Allen Clark took a leave of absence Tuesday from First General Baptist in Malden after widespread criticism of his sexist sermon in late February. Besides weight loss and sex, Clark told wives to wear makeup, dress nicely, choose appropriate hairstyles and appear less “butch.”

Although the church in southeastern Missouri deleted videos from its website, a recording of the sermon appears on Facebook.

“Now look, I’m not saying every woman can be the epic — the epic – trophy wife of all time like Melania Trump. I’m not saying that at all. Most women can’t be trophy wives, but you know ... maybe you’re a participation trophy,” Clark said as a photo of the former first lady appeared on screen. “I don’t know, but all I can say is not everybody looks like that. Amen! Not everybody looks like that. But you don’t need to look like a butch either.”

First General Baptist is a church in the General Baptist denomination, which released a statement Monday saying Clark’s sermon was “not consistent with the positions and values” of the organization.

“General Baptists believe that every woman was created in the image of God, and they should be valued for that reason,” General Baptist Ministries posted on Facebook. “Furthermore, we believe that all individuals regardless of any other factors are so loved by God that Christ died for them.”

Reagan Williams, who posted a video of the sermon, blasted Clark’s message in a Facebook post.

“He goes on to blame women for the actions of men and says it is of God and it should be accepted as normal,” Williams posted. “Instead of teaching men and boys to take accountability for their actions and control themselves, he degrades women, victim blames, and points the finger at their mere existence. He fails to use Bible verses to back up his nonsense.”

Clark includes one Bible verse in the sermon — which he told husbands in the congregation to display on the headboard of their beds.

“The wife has no longer all the rights over her body, but shares them with her husband,” he said, quoting the verse. “So whenever she’s not in the mood, dig out your Bible.”

Clark only briefly mentioned the second part of the verse, which says “in the same way, the husband does not have authority over his own body but yields it to his wife.”

According to Clark’s church, he’s now “seeking professional counseling.”

Here are a few more quotes from Clark’s sermon:

• “Why is it so many times that women after they get married let themselves go? Why is that? Why do they do that?

• “Men have a need for their women to look like women. Sweatpants don’t cut it all the time. Wearing flip flops and pajamas to Walmart – that ain’t going to work. Ain’t nothing attractive about that. It’ ain’t. And men want their wives to look good at home and in public, can I get an Amen!”

• “Ladies, it’s the way God made us. It’s the way we are. Men are going to look. He made us to look. You want them to be looking at you. Don’t let yourself go.”

• “Let me tell you something. I have a friend. He has put a ‘divorce weight’ on his wife. That’s how important this is.”

• “Listen ladies, we are not lust monsters. We’re not that lust monster that chases you around the bed every night. We can’t help ourselves. God made us this way. He made us this way. Listen can I just tell you this? This may never pass your mind when you’re saying ‘I do,’ but I’m going to tell you it does his. It’s the main reason he married you.”

Southern Baptist Convention ousts Kentucky, Georgia churches over pro-LGBTQ values

Recommended Stories

  • Racial slur held by Missouri teachers playing human Scrabble caused ‘hurt and offense’

    “They have perpetuated racism, they empowered racists, and it continues on. And it’s very disappointing.”

  • I Didn't Consider My Marriage Interracial. But I Wasn't Being Totally Honest With Myself

    When my husband and I first moved to North Carolina, we were invited to join an interracial couples’ group at our church. In my family, I know siblings who identify as different races, although they share the same set of parents. My own parents were both Latinx and Caribbean, but only my father identified as Black.

  • Fauci says he’s baffled at Texas, Mississippi lifting mask mandates. ‘Inexplicable’

    Texas and Mississippi are lifting mask mandates and reinstating businesses to 100% capacity.

  • LGBTQ activist, county official from Asheville to run for Madison Cawthorn's seat in 2022

    Jasmine Beach-Ferrara will seek the North Carolina congressional seat held by far-right Republican Madison Cawthorn. He's up for reelection in 2022.

  • Millennials are writing cringey Gen Z diss tracks on TikTok and they're getting roasted

    After Gen Z's apparent hatred of skinny jeans, side parts, and Eminem became a meme, millennial-penned diss tracks are going viral.

  • A great sci-fi idea elevates Daisy Ridley and Tom Holland’s bumpy YA adventure Chaos Walking

    Note: The writer of this review watched Chaos Walking on a digital screener from home. Before making the decision to see it—or any other film—in a movie theater, please consider the health risks involved. Here’s an interview on the matter with scientific experts.

  • Dolly Parton Gets Her Covid Vaccination and Implores ‘Cowards’ to Get Theirs | RS News 3/3/21

    Country music legend Dolly Parton received her first shot of the Moderna mRNA vaccine, which she helped create through her $1 million pledge last April to Covid-19 vaccine research. Get the full story at: https://bit.ly/3b9Tume

  • ‘There’s no excuse for this’: thousands in Mississippi city still without water weeks after storms

    In Jackson, where 80% of residents are Black, the cold led to breakages in the city’s ageing pipes, leaving thousands of its residents without running water Rodrick Readus carries a reusable water container outside his apartment in Jackson, Mississippi. Photograph: Rory Doyle/The Guardian As the sound of rainwater droplets crescendoed around him, Rodrick Readus stood by his front door and took a moment to reflect on the many indignities of the past fortnight. “It’s just the simple fact you can’t wash your hands,” he said. “You can’t take a bath. Every time I touch something I know I’m not clean.” Like every other resident in his two-story apartment complex, Readus has been without running water since mid-February, when Jackson, Mississippi’s state capital, was lashed by two back-to-back winter storms. They crippled the city’s ailing water infrastructure and left thousands of residents now entering their third week without flowing pipes. While most national and international attention has focused on the aftermath of the storms in Texas, Mississippi has been largely ignored. Buckets, jugs, bottles and plastic trays litter the ground outside Readus’s apartment complex, many are perched under gutters to capture the rainwater before it disperses into the mud. It’s the water he uses to flush his toilet. Buckets of water used for flushing the toilet in a resident’s bathtub in Jackson, Mississippi, on Tuesday. Photograph: Rory Doyle/The Guardian The 47-year-old self-employed home repairman has no car, meaning he relies on family members and neighbours to drop off small containers of non-potable water to wash his dishes, which are piling up in the sink. He has already spent a few hundred dollars on bottled water to drink, an amount he simply cannot afford. “We are all citizens and there’s no excuse for this,” Readus said. “Don’t treat us as second class because we don’t have the things that others do.” The winter storms, which crippled power sources throughout the US south, brought record low temperatures to parts of Mississippi. In Jackson, where 80% of residents are Black, the cold led to at least 96 breakages in the city’s ageing pipes, which, combined with power outages, lead to catastrophically low pressure throughout its water system. As of Monday evening 35 breakages remained, and although pressure was slowly coming back, thousands of residents are without water. Most of them in the city’s south, which sits on higher ground and is furthest away from the treatment plant. A citywide boil notice remains in effect and officials have offered no timeline for full restoration. Brean Edmond Jr pumps flush water into buckets in the back of a resident’s truck at a water distribution site in Jackson, Mississippi. Photograph: Rory Doyle/The Guardian K’Acia Drummer, a 27 year-old middle school teacher, also lives in south Jackson. She tried in vain to stick it out at her apartment after the ice receded last month, but with no running water and the increasing cost ($40 a day) of purchasing bottled water, she elected to leave and stay with friends. She returned home on Tuesday hoping to see her water restored but felt a sinking feeling as the taps dribbled an insignificant stream and her toilet still wouldn’t fill. “I feel displaced,” she said. “Now I know what it feels like to live without basic necessities, and it’s one of those things that puts you in a different place mentally. My anxiety has been through the roof.” With no shower water, she plans to bathe at her gym. With no functioning toilet, she has decided to “take in less fluids”. Jackson’s mayor, Chokwe Antar Lumumba, has said the city requires $2bn to revitalize its ailing piping and treatment system. He compared the city’s pipes to peanut brittle, explaining that as repair crews move in to fix the pipes, one repair can lead to another breakage. K’Acia Drummer resorts to bottled drinking water to flush her toilet, brush her teeth, cook and wash dishes at her apartment in Jackson, Mississippi. Photograph: Rory Doyle/The Guardian Mississippi, American’s poorest state, has long faced chronic infrastructure problems. A 2020 report card published by the American Society of Civil Engineers gave the state a D+ grade, noting decaying systems across roads, energy, solid waste and a host of other essential services. On its drinking water systems, the report noted some were losing as much as 50% of treated water due to breakages and that certain systems were still dependent on pipes laid in the 1920s. “Many of these networks have aged past their useful life span,” the report notes. But at a press conference on Monday, Mayor Lumumba made clear that the changing climate was exacerbating the issue. “One thing that is clear is that our winters are colder, our summers are hotter and the rain we experience is more abundant,” he said, pointing out that the city’s outdoor water treatment facility was simply not built to endure the cold. “And so not only do we need this investment because of the ageing infrastructure we need this investment because of the increased pressure that these extreme weather conditions are taking.” Jackson is far from unique, as Texas’s widespread power outages last month revealed, but with systems across the US faltering under the climate crisis, experts predict these catastrophic events are likely to become more and more frequent. “The climate is changing. Infrastructure is ageing. Funding for updating infrastructure is decreasing. And we as a society do not like thinking about paying for infrastructure, we only typically do when there is something as dramatic as the Flint water crisis or hurricane Katrina,” said Professor Martin Doyle, a director of the water policy program at Duke University. The OB Curtis water treatment plant remains active near Jackson, Mississippi. Photograph: Rory Doyle/The Guardian In Jackson, the city has moved to raise sales taxes in order to pay for water and sewage upgrades in the wake of the crisis, but Mayor Lumumba made clear on Monday he believed the federal government should also be offering financial assistance. Doyle points out that until the 1980s the federal government was a major source of water infrastructure funding, which was “largely taken away … so cities and utilities are now on their own financially and they are having to figure it out”. The issue was the subject of a major investigation by the Guardian last year. At the Forest Hill high school in south Jackson a steady stream of residents queued for non-potable water being distributed by national guard troops on Tuesday morning. Residents came with buckets, milk bottles, bins and tankers, anything to bring home as many gallons as possible. Many did not want to talk during what was an intimate, and for some almost humiliating, moment of need. But Cedric Weeks, a local restaurant owner who had been forced to temporarily close his business, took a moment to reflect. Cedric Weeks poses for a portrait after filling his 900 gallon container at a water distribution site in Jackson, Mississippi on Tuesday. Photograph: Rory Doyle/The Guardian “I saw [the water crisis in] Flint and I didn’t flinch at it,” he said. “But to be in that predicament now. I see the major need of water. I’ve never lived without it. So to have to haul it and to have to flush toilets and take baths with what you hauled … it’s terrible, you know.” It was something one of the troops themselves could relate to. Specialist Christopher Shannon, out to assist residents and media with queries about the operation, had also been living without water for two weeks. “You hate to see people struggle, but we love to come out and help,” he said. “No one expected it. Nothing is built for winter out here … You can prepare all you want, but if you’re not built for it, you’re not built for it.”

  • Trump inadvertently boosts Biden's stimulus messaging with another statement raging against McConnell

    Former President Donald Trump has released a new post-presidency statement, and Democrats might just be glad he did. The former president, who remains permanently banned from Twitter, released a statement Thursday once again raging against Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), blasting him as the "most unpopular politician in the country" while blaming him for Republicans' Senate losses in Georgia — losses for which Trump himself has been blamed by other Republicans. One of the reasons Republicans lost the two Georgia Senate runoffs in January, Trump argues, was "Mitch McConnell's refusal to go above $600 per person on the stimulus check payments when the two Democrat opponents were touting $2,000 per person in ad after ad." The statement offered "quite the pre-stimulus political gift to Democrats," wrote National Journal's Josh Kraushaar, while The Washington Post's Dave Weigel noted that Trump "remarkably" used this opportunity to "validate Biden's messaging on the $1,400 checks instead of whacking him and Democrats for curtailing them." Remarkably, Trump also uses this statement to validate Biden's messaging on the $1400 checks instead of whacking him and Democrats for curtailing them. "The $2000 will be approved anyway by the Democrats." https://t.co/M9dXoX13VS — Dave Weigel (@daveweigel) March 4, 2021 Indeed, Trump writes that "the $2,000 will be approved anyway by the Democrats," while offering no comment on the fact that the new checks are actually for $1,400, nor on Biden's recent compromise that narrows the eligibility. Politico's Gabby Orr observed that Trump "could have put out a statement saying the income phase-outs in the Biden stimulus bill are going to mean he gave checks to more Americans," but "instead he's still targeting his own party with stuff like this." This was just Trump's latest statement in this vein after he released another one last month describing McConnell as an "unsmiling political hack." He also mentioned McConnell in a recent Conservative Political Action Conference speech, in which he took credit for McConnell's recent re-election. McConnell told Fox News he "didn't watch" the speech and that "we're dealing with the present and the future, not looking back to the past." More stories from theweek.com7 scathingly funny cartoons about Trump's CPAC appearanceU.S. birth rates plunged in 2020, a sure sign 'things are not going well for a lot of people'Joe Biden just yanked away stimulus checks from 17 million Americans

  • The Last Vermeer (Australia Trailer 1)

    While Joseph Piller (Bang), a Dutch Jew, was fighting in the Resistance during the Second World War, the witty, debonair aesthete, Han van Meegeren (Pearce) was hosting hedonistic soirées and selling Dutch art treasures to Hermann Goring and other top Nazis. Following the war, Piller becomes an investigator assigned the task of identifying and redistributing stolen art, resulting in the flamboyant van Meegeren being accused of collaboration — a crime punishable by death. But, despite mounting ev

  • Buckingham Palace investigates Meghan Markle bullying allegations ahead of Oprah interview

    In a report by U.K.'s The Times newspaper, Meghan Markle is facing allegations of bullying staff at the royal household during her time at Kensington Palace. Buckingham Palace says they will investigate the allegations. Elizabeth Palmer speaks with Sunday Times Royal correspondent Roya Nikkhah as a new promo clip from Markle's interview with Oprah claims Buckingham Palace is “perpetuating falsehoods” about her and Prince Harry.

  • Classic Rockers Are Getting Vaccinated. Could They Tour Soon?

    James Taylor, Elton John, Graham Nash, Brian Wilson, Willie Nelson, David Crosby, John Fogerty, Loretta Lynn, and Kiss’ Paul Stanley have all got the jab

  • House passes sweeping voting rights and elections reform bill

    With a vote of 220-210, the House on Wednesday night passed House Resolution 1, a sweeping election reform bill that would eliminate partisan gerrymandering, expand early and mail-in voting, make voter registration automatic, and weaken voter ID laws. Studies show that taking these steps would get more voters, especially those of color, to the polls. At Republican-controlled statehouses across the country, lawmakers are attempting to roll back voting access, citing former President Donald Trump's false claims that there was widespread election fraud in November. Trump lost Georgia, a state that saw record turnout, and on Monday the state House approved a bill that limits weekend early voting days, requires a photo ID for absentee voting, and restricts ballot drop box locations. "You can win on the basis of your ideas and the programs you put forward, which is what we choose to do," Rep. John Sarbanes (D-Md.), an author of H.R. 1, said. "Or you can try to win by suppressing the vote, drawing unfair districts across the country, and using big money to spread disinformation." The bill needs 60 votes in the Senate, where it faces Republican opposition, and some believe this might be the measure that ends the filibuster. "Voting rights is preservation of all other rights, and we have to do everything we can to preserve the voices of the people in our democracy," Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.) said. "I think the issues are urgent enough to leave all options on the table." More stories from theweek.com7 scathingly funny cartoons about Trump's CPAC appearanceU.S. birth rates plunged in 2020, a sure sign 'things are not going well for a lot of people'Joe Biden just yanked away stimulus checks from 17 million Americans

  • Thousands in new rally to demand Armenian PM's resignation

    Armenian authorities on Wednesday deployed snipers in the parliament building as thousands of protesters rallied nearby, and launched a criminal probe against a top opposition leader amid the country's spiraling political crisis. Thousands of opposition supporters rallied in the Armenian capital Wednesday to demand the prime minister's resignation, amid a heavy presence of security forces. Nikol Pashinyan has faced opposition demands to step down since he signed a November peace deal that ended fierce fighting over the Nagorno-Karabakh region, in which Azerbaijan routed the Armenian forces.

  • Unforgettable Royal Wedding Scandals, Shockers, and Bizarre Moments

    From Princess Diana saying the wrong name at the altar to Princess Charlene of Monaco's tears.From Redbook

  • 'We will not run!': Teenager's death inspires Myanmar protesters — and inflames crisis

    Kyal Sin wore a T-shirt that said 'Everything will be OK' when she was shot by Myanmar security forces on the deadliest day since the military coup.

  • In 'exceedingly rare' case, Iowa journalist faces charges from reporting on summer protests

    Des Moines Register reporter Andrea Sahouri was arrested while covering racial justice protests last summer.

  • Meghan accuses Buckingham Palace of 'perpetuating falsehoods'

    Prince Harry's wife Meghan has accused Buckingham Palace of "perpetuating falsehoods" about her and her spouse, saying the royal couple would not be silent in telling their story. Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, made the comments to American talk show host Oprah Winfrey in an interview about why they quit their royal roles that is due to be broadcast on U.S. television on Sunday. An advance excerpt of the interview was released on Wednesday, hours after Buckingham Palace said it was "very concerned" about reports in the Times newspaper that assistants working for Meghan two years ago had been bullied by her.

  • Modi's ministers choose 'Made in India' vaccine over AstraZeneca

    Government ministers and officials were following Prime Minister Narendra Modi lead by opting on Tuesday for an Indian-made COVID-19 vaccine approved without late-stage efficacy data, instead of the AstraZeneca one. India's health, foreign and law ministers, and state governors, all flocked to Twitter to express support for the much-criticised Bharat Biotech's COVAXIN vaccine, after it was administered to Modi on Monday.

  • ‘Textbook voter suppression’: How Trump’s stolen election lies are shaping the future of democracy

    Republicans in 43 states have introduced more than 250 bills restricting voting rights, underscoring urgency in Congress to pass sweeping elections legislation, Alex Woodward reports