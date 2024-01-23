Pastor, two sons killed in Tuesday morning house fire in Pickaway County

A pastor and two of his sons died in a Pickaway County house fire Tuesday morning.

Mark Robinette, 55, the vocational pastor at Foundation Church in Mount Sterling, and two of his sons, ages 10 and 17, died in the fire. The names of Robinette's sons were not immediately available.

The fire was reported about 12:30 a.m. on the 11000 block of Ballah Road, also known as Township Road 159, near Orient.

The Pickaway County Coroner's office confirmed three people died in the fire. The cause of the fire has not yet been determined and remains under investigation by the State Fire Marshal's office.

Three other people suffered injuries in the blaze. All three injured were released from an area hospital later Tuesday morning.

According to his biography on the church's website, Robinette and his wife have eight children. Robinette also was involved in missionary work in Myanmar.

