Pastor used church Wi-Fi to upload child sex abuse content, Tennessee cops say

A Tennessee pastor is facing charges after he was accused of using his church’s Wi-Fi to upload illegal images, deputies said.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received a CyberTip saying a local church’s Wi-Fi was being used to upload “child sex abuse material,” according to an April 18 news release from the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies of the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force began to investigate the tip and traced it to a church where 50-year-old Daryl Hayes was lead pastor, deputies said.

The task force executed a search warrant at the church and at Hayes’ home, deputies said, and found that Hayes was using the church’s internet connection to upload the material.

“Neither Hayes family, nor the church, were aware of Hayes’ activities,” according to the news release.

Deputies said the church cooperated fully with investigators, and Hayes was fired immediately.

Hayes was charged with six counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, according to the news release.

Deputies do not believe local children were victims.

McClatchy News reached out to Hayes’ former church for comment and was awaiting a response.

Williamson County is just south of Davidson County, where Nashville is the county seat.

Youth pastor used church Wi-Fi to download child porn after services, Florida cops say

Pastor killed in wrong-way crash driving to Palm Sunday service, Michigan officials say

Church hosting drag show vandalized with Molotov cocktails. Cops want event canceled

Woman’s toes grew back because of prayer, Missouri pastor says. Website wants proof