Pastor used scripture to pressure women into having sex with him, Delaware cops say

A pastor is accused of a “years-long pattern of abuse” by using religious scripture to pressure female churchgoers into having sex with him in Delaware, law enforcement officials say.

Major Foster, of Lincoln, is facing additional charges after a grand jury indicted him for unlawful sexual contact in November. Officials are calling for any additional potential victims to come forward, according to the Delaware Department of Justice.

The alleged abuse occurred between 2013 and 2020 while Foster was a pastor at the Philadelphia Pentecostal Holiness Church in Ellendale, Delaware’s government said in a March 31 news release.

He’s also accused of making inappropriate comments and instigating “prolonged hugs during which he made inappropriate sexual contact with his victims,” the release said.

The November indictment provided to McClatchy News identified three women Foster is accused of having sexual contact with while “he knew the contact was offensive to the person or occurred without their consent,” it said.

A victim’s husband once confronted Foster, who then pushed him in response, according to prosecutors. He was charged with offensive touching.

The church’s Facebook page identified Foster as a bishop and shared videos of him preaching in 2019. The page’s most recent post was in November 2020.

“We have reason to believe that Foster’s alleged years-long pattern of abuse includes as yet unreported, additional instances,” state Attorney General Kathy Jennings said in a statement.

“We ask that any additional victims or witnesses with information come forward. We will be there to support you.”

Any victims should contact Delaware State Police, the release said. Anyone with additional information can reach out to state police Det. L. Coleman at (302) 752-3813.

McClatchy News reached out to the church for comment on March 31 and was awaiting a response.

Priest, nun sexually abused boy living at home for troubled kids in the ’70s, suit says

Story continues

Boy rescued from house where youth pastor made child porn, Georgia cops say

Former pastor in Georgia accused of sexually assaulting girl on Africa trip, feds say

Cheer coach accused of sexually abusing teens dating back to 2013, Florida police say