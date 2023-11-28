A pastoral challenge: Israel's response to Hamas attack might be legal, but is it moral?

"The house of the wicked will be destroyed, But the tent of the upright will flourish. There is a way which seems right to a person, But its end is the way of death." Proverbs 14:11-12.

Israel had a right and a moral obligation to respond in war to the vicious attack on Israel on Oct. 7th, 2023. When an enemy terrorizes, brutalizes, rapes, and mutilates innocent civilians in a context of war, a moral response is mandatory! However, excessive bombardment in the name of morality to such brutality — a bombardment that kills 10 times more innocent citizens including thousands of children — will be held accountable to the God of moral and just holy war.

Secondly, justifying excessive bombardment on a precedent set by the enemy that has broken international rules of war law is morally questionable. The moral high ground is lost when the response to evil is believed by the global community to be equal to, if not worse than, the enemy's immoral assault. More importantly, is how it is viewed by the God who has power and authority over all nations and holds every nation accountable.

Thirdly, excessive war bombardment increases the very antisemitism interfaith organizations and humanitarian organizations have sought decades to overcome.

Fourthly, excessive bombardment only further divides Israeli citizens in their internal strife over Israeli law and policies. A house divided is a house weakened and therefore subject to fall!

Fifthly, half a billion dollars a week is lost in Israeli business because of this war. This contributes to the proverb of being penny-wise and pound-foolish. One's own citizens will have to spend years rebuilding their businesses and their lives in a context of fear.

"The righteous man wisely considereth the house of the wicked: but God overthroweth the wicked for their wickedness." (Proverbs 21:12)

The Rev. Dr. Charles Mock is pastor of Community Baptist Church in Erie.

