Pastor's Corner: Time and life

Life is funny when you think about it.

I like the snow but I really don’t like to shovel it. After I get the driveway shoveled out, I do have a slight feeling of accomplishment. So, I guess if you live in Northern Michigan getting used to snow is almost essential.

When I first take a look at all the snow and think of the task to remove it, it seems overwhelming. If I put it off, it’s still there. The longer I put it off the longer it’s there. So, the quicker I get at it and gradually, one shovel at a time, remove the snow the quicker I can see results. The funny part about it is, or maybe not so funny. The road grader comes along and fills in the end of the drive.

So, here I go again. Now I really appreciate the work of the road crews, but!

Life can be a little like that and especially if you are retired. No sooner do you get to bed it seems to get light and the day starts all over again. The older you get the faster life seems to move. The irony is that as you get older it seems the slower you become, yet instead of slowing down, time seems to speed up. Go figure. Life moves forward and as you face each day you know tomorrow is just around the corner.

This reminds me of what is written in the Book of Ecclesiastes chapter one verses 1-5. Meaningless! Meaningless says the teacher. Utterly Meaningless! Everything is meaningless. What does man gain from his labor at which he toils under the sun? Generations come and generations go, but the earth remains forever. The sun rises and the sun sets, and hurries back to where it rises. We toil daily just to return and do it again. Sounds depressing, doesn’t it? The key and what I find joy in is that in Jesus Christ we find our hope and purpose. Here on Earth, we continue to repeat the same things over and over again, but with Jesus we are reminded of the life that He gives. Everyday we have hope and renewed purpose in Christ.

This is the season of Lent as we celebrate the coming of Easter and the risen Savior. As we as Christians remember the events that led up to Easter. The joy, celebration and promises of a spiritual life laid out before us in Jesus Christ. Our hope is found in no one less than Jesus Christ. We can find special promise in John 1:16 where it tells us that, God so loved the world that He gave His one and only Son that whoever believes in Him Shall not perish but have eternal life.

So, when life seems rather humdrum and repetitive, we can rest in the promises and hope of Jesus Christ. I would encourage you to find a church family this weekend and join them for a great time of worship.

