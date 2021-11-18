Pastors to gather in Glynn County after defense attorney's comments

As the trial of the accused killers of Ahmaud Arbery winds down, hundreds of Black pastors from around the country are expected at the Glynn County Courthouse later this morning.

Catch-up quick: Al Sharpton called on pastors to join him in Brunswick after Kevin Gough, a defense attorney, protested Sharpton’s appearance in court.

Speaking to the judge last week Gough said: “we don’t want any more Black pastors coming in here…sitting with the victim’s family, trying to influence the jurors in this case.” The judge denied Gough’s request.

What they’re saying: “We believe that everybody has a right to come down," said Glynn County Sheriff Neal Jump, who manages the courthouse security. "This courthouse is the people’s courthouse. And what one person says does not speak for me or any other people in Glynn County.”

What we’re watching: Several people told Axios they are concerned that a large group and any disruptive noise might give defense attorneys grounds to ask for a mistrial.

These visiting pastors will join a group of local interfaith clergy who have been taking turns at the courthouse every day of the trial to offer prayer to anyone in need.

“We know the whole world is watching us. We know they’re waiting to see if we as a community can come together beyond this moment that is pulling us apart,” said Rabbi Rachael Bergman of Temple Beth Tefilloh in Brunswick.

