The exterior of the Dallas Church of God on South College Street in Dallas Tuesday morning, Dec. 19, 2023.

The grandson of a Dallas pastor has been arrested and accused of embezzling thousands of dollars from the church.

Jordan Shortridge, the grandson of Rev. Daniel Shortridge, came under investigation after the accounting department at Dallas Church of God found that more than $470,000 had been used for purchases that were not related to the church, according to a press release.

The accounting department reportedly began to find discrepancies in the church funds as far back as 2021. Their bank conducted an audit and found withdrawals and payments made through PayPal, according to the release.

The church reported the discrepancies to the police in July 2023. Shortridge was charged with felony larceny Friday.

Shortage, 28, of Crouse, posted bond within hours and was released.

Dallas Police Chief Robert Walls declined to say how exactly Shortridge would have accessed the funds, but said that he was involved with the church.

This article originally appeared on The Gaston Gazette: Pastor's grandson accused of embezzlement from church