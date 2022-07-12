Pat Cipollone: Mike Pence should've been given Medal of Freedom after certifying election
White House lawyer Pat Cipollone said Mike Pence was "courageous" and should've been given the Medal of Freedom for certifying election results.
White House lawyer Pat Cipollone said Mike Pence was "courageous" and should've been given the Medal of Freedom for certifying election results.
UPDATE: Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) said that former President Donald Trump tried to reach out to a January 6th Committee witness, who has not yet been heard from at the hearings, and that the incident has been reported to the Justice Department. “We will take any effort to influence witness testimony very seriously,” Cheney said […]
Prosecutors intend to use these details in the September trial of nine oath keepers who are charged with seditious conspiracy.
Jan. 6 committee highlighted how media personalities encouraged supporters of former President Donald Trump to converge on the Capitol.
Ivanka Trump told the January 6 committee that she likely thought the election was effectively over long before January 6.
Rep. Jamie Raskin said that inciting mobs to overturn elections is America's "oldest domestic enemy" at the seventh January 6 hearing.
Donald Trump's former White House counsel told lawmakers investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol Hill insurrection that the ex-president should have conceded the election to Joe Biden, and that there wasn't evidence of fraud to overturn the results.
Former Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang believes that actor Matthew McConaughey could potentially get the United States out of its current “mess” if he runs for president in 2024. Speaking with comedian guest Shane Gillis while recording an episode of Yang’s podcast “Forward with Andrew Yang” on Monday, the 47-year-old businessman-turned-political candidate opened up about the state of the country’s two political parties. During the segment of the podcast episode that asked, “Do voters want an authentic president?,” Yang, who joined CNN as a political commentator in 2020, spoke about the Democratic Party, describing it as a group that expects people to follow rules and “act a certain way.”
A pro-choice rally was held Sunday in downtown Wausau to protest the U.S. Supreme Court's June 24 decision to overturn Roe V. Wade.
Graham’s attorneys have previously called the subpoena “all politics,” and part of a fishing expedition.
Former White House counsel Pat Cipollone told the House January 6 Commission that he believed former President Donald Trump should have conceded the 2020 presidential election.
Many GOP voters interviewed in Washington County say they are paying little attention to the Jan. 6 committee hearings, but they do have some misgivings about the former president running again.
Steve Bannon wants to subpoena Nancy Pelosi and other members of the House for his criminal trial next week.
During Tuesday’s Jan. 6 House committee hearing, a montage of video testimony from a number of witnesses described a meeting held in the upper Oval Office on Dec. 18, 2020, between official White House advisers, including White House counsel Pat Cipollone, and Trump loyalists like Sidney Powell and Rudy Giuliani. According to the testimony, the meeting involved whether or not to make a last-ditch effort to overturn the 2020 election, a move that was strongly opposed by White House officials.
“It’s not OK for state representatives to be blocking Idaho voters from a public forum.”
Some Twitter users mocked the suggestion that ticket holders could use their pricey Greensboro tickets at another rally hundreds of miles away. Now organizers promise that’s not the only option.
Kay Nietfeld/GettyWhat started as a Steve Bannon public relations stunt may have just ended as a spectacular self-own.After nine months of refusing to answer the House Jan. 6 Committee’s questions—and fighting off related criminal contempt charges in court—the right-wing provocateur is suddenly dangling an offer to finally testify. The gambit is supposed to make the Justice Department look bad. But doing so on the eve of trial risks having him incriminate himself before Congress, then get convic
UKRAINSKA PRAVDA - TUESDAY, 12 JULY 2022, 18:31 After hitting ammunition depots in Nova Kakhovka on 11 July, the Armed Forces of Ukraine have launched another attack on a Russian ammunition depot in the village of Charivne in Kherson Oblast.
Pence became a figure whose fealty to Trump largely defined his time as vice president, Mark Leibovich told Insider.
"There isn’t a big change I would make."View Entire Post ›
Florida contracts with Tallahassee-based MGT Consulting to create studies that address "social inequity."