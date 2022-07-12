Pat Cipollone: Mike Pence should've been given Medal of Freedom after certifying election

NextShark

Former Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang believes that actor Matthew McConaughey could potentially get the United States out of its current “mess” if he runs for president in 2024. Speaking with comedian guest Shane Gillis while recording an episode of Yang’s podcast “Forward with Andrew Yang” on Monday, the 47-year-old businessman-turned-political candidate opened up about the state of the country’s two political parties. During the segment of the podcast episode that asked, “Do voters want an authentic president?,” Yang, who joined CNN as a political commentator in 2020, spoke about the Democratic Party, describing it as a group that expects people to follow rules and “act a certain way.”