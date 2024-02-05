Pat Mahomes Sr., dad of Chiefs QB, had open container, failed DWI test: Affidavit

Patrick Mahomes Sr., father of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, had an open “tallboy” beer in his car when he was pulled over by police in Texas and arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated on Saturday, according to a police affidavit obtained by The Star on Monday.

The elder Mahomes faces a single felony charge in Smith County, roughly 100 miles east of Dallas, of DWI with two or more prior convictions. He was released from the county jail on a $10,000 bond, online records show.

About 8 p.m. Saturday, a Tyler police officer on patrol noticed a vehicle moving slower than other traffic and ran the car’s registration, which came back as expired since September 2022, according to an affidavit prepared in support of the criminal charge.

During the traffic stop, the elder Mahomes, 53, of Lindale, Texas, allegedly admitted to drinking a few beers while watching a game at a bar. The officer saw an open 16-ounce can of Coors Light in the center console, the affidavit says.

The elder Mahomes agreed to perform a field sobriety test. The officer conducting the test recorded 11 total clues of impairment while checking the elder Mahomes’ horizontal gaze, walk-and-turn and his ability to stand on one leg.

“Based on the totality of circumstances I believed Patrick was impaired to perceptible degree while operating a motor vehicle in a public space,” the officer wrote in the affidavit.

A check of the elder Mahomes’ criminal history showed a prior conviction for DWI in South Dakota in 2008, the affidavit says.

Mahomes Sr., according to court records, had his second DWI charge in 2018. He pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 40 days in county jail; the online log stated he served those on weekend days from February 2019 through February 2020.

Mahomes Sr. was a Major League Baseball pitcher for 11 seasons from 1992-2003.

The arrest came eight days before Mahomes Sr.’s son, Patrick, is set to play in his fourth career Super Bowl against the San Francisco 49ers.

The Star’s Jesse Newell contributed to this report.