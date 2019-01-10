Pat McGrath debuts catwalk-tested mascara for Valentine's Day

Pat McGrath is kicking off 2019 with a major new beauty launch.

The makeup maestro has announced the addition of a mascara to the permanent collection of her cult cosmetics label Pat McGrath Labs. Dubbed ‘Fetish Eyes,' the mascara -- which McGrath used on Prada and Versace catwalk models last year -- is set to hit the shelves on February 14, just in time for Valentine's Day.





"Designed to entice the beauty obsessed, this haute hardcore mascara was developed for makeup artists by makeup artists and was relentlessly tested both backstage and on set," said McGrath in a release sent to Fashionista. An Instagram post from the brand reads: "This instantly iconic formulation unleashes the ultimate in pro performance artistry, saturating each individual lash in the most intense black pigment while dramatically lifting and lengthening for unprecedented fullness and maximum volume."

This is not McGrath's first foray into mascara -- she first unveiled a limited-edition product back in 2017, but ‘Fetish Eyes' will be the first to be permanently available under her brand.

According to Fashionista, the label has also been hard at work on creating 18 new shades of its ‘Lust: Gloss' lip colors, which are set to go on sale on January 17.

McGrath first unveiled a limited-edition makeup line in 2016, commercializing a brand-new 'straight from the labs' concept that saw immediate success. In 2017 she announced the launch of a permanent, 'unlimited' collection spanning lipsticks, lip liners, eyeliners and eyeshadows, which is stocked online and in-store at Sephora.