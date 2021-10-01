Pat Robertson steps down as host of long-running '700 Club'

FILE - In this Feb. 24, 2016 file photo, Rev. Pat Robertson listens as Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks at Regent University in Virginia Beach, Va. The Christian Broadcasting Network says Pat Robertson is stepping down as host of the long-running daily television show the “700 Club.” Robertson said in a statement that his last time hosting the network’s flagship program was Friday, Oct. 1, 2021.(AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
BEN FINLEY
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Pat Robertson, who turned a tiny Virginia television station into a global religious broadcasting network, is stepping down after a half-century running the “700 Club” on daily TV, the Christian Broadcasting Network announced on Friday.

Robertson, 91, said in a statement that he hosted the network's flagship program for the last time on Friday, and that his son Gordon Peterson will take over the weekday show starting on Monday.

Robertson's Christian Broadcasting Network started airing on Oct. 1, 1961 after he bought a bankrupt UHF television station in Portsmouth, Virginia. The "700 Club” began production in 1966.

Now based in Virginia Beach, CBN says its outreach extends to more than 100 countries and territories in dozens of languages through TV and video evangelism, online ministry and prayer centers. The “700 Club” talk show can be seen in the vast majority of U.S. television markets.

Robertson, who ran for president in 1988, also founded the Christian Coalition, galvanizing American evangelicals into a conservative political force.

As “700 Club” host, Robertson sometimes found himself in hot water for his on-air pronouncements. In 2005, he called for the assassination of Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez and warned residents of a rural Pennsylvania town not to be surprised if disaster struck them because they voted out school board members who favored teaching “intelligent design.”

But Robertson also called for ending mandatory prison sentences for marijuana possession convictions. He later said on “The 700 Club” that marijuana should be legalized and treated like alcohol because the government’s war on drugs had failed.

In December 2007, Robertson’s son, Gordon, succeeded him as chief executive of CBN. Robertson remained chairman of the network and continued to appear on “The 700 Club.”

Robertson will still appear on a monthly, interactive episode of The 700 Club and will come on the program “occasionally as news warrants,” the network said.

Gordon Robertson said his father's “legacy and the example of his prayer life will continue to lead The 700 Club in the years to come.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Exclusive-GM aims to profit from software as it broadens its EV lineup

    General Motors Co plans to position itself as a technology platform company that is as focused on software as it is on making electric vehicles when it meets with investors next week, including revealing a scheduled rollout for at least 20 EVs in the United States over the next several years. The No. 1 U.S. automaker has said it will talk on Wednesday about its growth strategy, EV and software platform advantages, its self-driving vehicle business and the related financial road map as it seeks to draw new investors and a valuation closer to that of EV market leader Tesla Inc. A spokesman declined to disclose further details. GM executives will provide a more detailed look at the company's plans to spend $35 billion through 2025 on EVs and autonomous vehicles, and will give revenue and profit margin growth targets for the five-year period after that, according to people familiar with the plans, who asked not to be identified.

  • Lawyer who sued Chevron sentenced to six months in contempt case

    A disbarred American lawyer who spent decades battling Chevron Corp over pollution in the Ecuadorian rainforest was sentenced to six months' imprisonment for criminal contempt charges arising from a lawsuit brought by the oil company. U.S. District Judge Loretta Preska sentenced Steven Donziger after finding him guilty in May of "willfully" defying court orders, including by failing to turn over his computer and other electronic devices. Chevron did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

  • U.S. antitrust official says competition in labor markets a top concern

    The U.S. Justice Department's acting head of its Antitrust Division said on Friday that labor markets were a top priority for enforcement efforts, indicating a shift toward issues set by the White House's executive order on competition. While antitrust enforcers have brought labor antitrust cases in the past, and the Trump Administration's Justice Department brought one against a no-poach agreement between rail equipment suppliers in 2018, they are rare. "The division has become increasingly alert to and concerned by business conduct and transactions that harm competition for working people," said Richard Powers, acting head of the division, in a conference in New York.

  • ViacomCBS Taps Darío Turovelzky, Juan Ignacio Vicente to Head Chilevisión (EXCLUSIVE)

    Just acquired by ViacomCBS from Warner Media, No. 1 Chilean broadcast network Chilevisión will be headed up by two of Latin America’s best-known TV executives: Darío Turovelzky and Juan Ignacio Vicente. Made Friday, the top management announcement sees Turovelzky expand his leadership role to oversee both Chilevisión and Argentina’s No. 1 free-to-air network Telefe, under […]

  • New photo may show Brian Laundrie on camp trip before Petito reported missing

    Park records indicate the Laundrie family was staying next to the Newsoms, and other photos show what appears to be the Laundrie's camper.

  • Death toll in Ecuador prison riot rises to 116, six decapitated

    QUITO (Reuters) -The death toll from a riot at one of Ecuador's largest prisons rose to 116, President Guillermo Lasso said on Wednesday, adding that he would send additional security forces and free up funds to avoid a repeat. Another 80 inmates were injured during the Tuesday night clashes at the Penitenciaria del Litoral in Guayas province, which has been the scene of bloody fights between gangs for control of the prison in recent months. "It is unfortunate that criminal groups are attempting to convert prisons into a battleground for power disputes," Lasso told reporters in Guayaquil, Ecuador's largest city.

  • I co-signed a refinance on a home my husband bought with his first wife. He never added me to the deed. If we divorce, do I get half?

    'He promised that if I co-signed, he would add me to the deed. After checking the assessor’s database, I found this was not the case.'

  • People are celebrating Gabby Petito's fiancé Brian Laundrie on Reddit, posting conspiracy theories and memes

    Posts included conspiracy theories, as well as support for the 'person of interest' in Gabby Petito's homicide case.

  • Man posts catalytic converter for sale — but forgot to hide his meth, Missouri cops say

    “Take note, if you are selling items on social media, make sure your drugs are not in the background.”

  • California Teen on Life Support After Being Shot by School Safety Officer While She Was Driving Away

    via GoFundMeA California teen is brain dead and on life support after being shot by a school safety officer, her family says—and they want the officer held to account.Mona Rodriguez, 18, was shot Monday afternoon while in a vehicle near Millikan High School in Long Beach. Police claim she was shot in the upper body. Her family insists she was shot in the head.“I want justice for my girl, my baby momma, the love of my life,” Rodriguez’s boyfriend, Rafeul Chowdhury, said at a news conference on We

  • 4 arrested in ugly Arrowhead Stadium brawl. Have Chiefs learned nothing from 2013?

    Fans need to feel safe when they attend a football game. | Opinion from Toriano Porter

  • Tess Holliday slams media for sharing photos of her eating at Disneyland: 'It's corny and it's harmful'

    Tess Holliday criticized outlets who posted photos of her eating while at Disneyland.

  • Mexico's gov't says it found body disposal site near border

    An apparently long-running “extermination site” has been found outside Mexico's northern border city of Nuevo Laredo, officials said Wednesday night. The location was discovered some weeks earlier and is being investigated within the context of dozens of reported disappearances along a segment of the highway connecting Nuevo Laredo and Monterrey since 2012, the National Search Commission said. “The characteristics of the place allow the inference that it is an extermination site that has been used for years and until very recently, which will have to be confirmed by experts,” the commission's statement said.

  • Ky. school board member under investigation pushes to fire attorney who started inquiry

    A Clark County school board member under investigation by the Kentucky Attorney General is leading efforts to fire the school board attorney who initiated the state inquiry against her.

  • Mom Blames Black Student for Insanely Racist Homecoming Proposal

    TwitterA high-school student in Kansas City has sparked outrage with his vehemently racist homecoming proposal that went viral on social media.As part of the proposal, the boy presented the girl last week with a bigoted banner that read, “If I was Black, I would be picking cotton, but I’m white so I’m picking you” for homecoming. Cotton balls were also plastered to the sign, which had boxes for the girl to check either “yes” or “no.”In a photo, the two students stand shoulder-to-shoulder, posing

  • Illinois family outraged at no murder charge in teen’s death due to ‘mutual combat’

    An Illinois family mourning the death of their 18-year-old son is outraged that no murder charges will be filed in […] The post Illinois family outraged at no murder charge in teen’s death due to ‘mutual combat’ appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Alex Jones Lost Two More Sandy Hook Lawsuits

    After the Infowars host failed to produce documents and evidence, a judge ruled against him in two cases brought by family members of Sandy Hook victims

  • French Cop Leaves Suicide Note Unmasking Himself as Notorious ‘Grele’ Serial Killer

    GettyA 59-year-old former French police officer has unmasked himself as a notorious serial killer in a suicide note written just before he overdosed on pills Wednesday, according to local media reports.Le Parisien reports that the man, identified only as Francois V., had been called for questioning in connection with the case of the killer dubbed “Grele” for his pockmarked face. His body was said to have been discovered Wednesday at a seaside resort near Montpellier.He had reportedly been due to

  • 'Being Taiwanese isn’t a political choice': Backlash causes Pew to reverse Taiwanese-as-Chinese decision

    Pew Research Center has corrected its April demographic report on the number of Taiwanese people living in the United States after receiving backlash from the community for lumping them in with Chinese Americans. Rectified report: The new study, published in early September, estimates the number of Taiwanese people living in the U.S. in 2019 ranged from 195,000 to 697,000, NBC News reported. Pew Research Center’s Jeffrey Passel said he used several survey questions from the American Community Survey (ACS) and data from the U.S. Census Bureau, such as race, ancestry and birthplace, to measure the Taiwanese population in the U.S.

  • Study: Police kill more people in this state than any other. And many deaths go unreported.

    This state has both the highest mortality rate of police violence and the highest rate of underreporting the killings, a new study found.