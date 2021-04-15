Pat Robertson—Yes, Pat Robertson—Lashes Out at Cops: ‘They’ve Got to Stop This Stuff!’

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Justin Baragona
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
CBN
CBN

Ultra-conservative evangelical leader Pat Robertson delivered a surprisingly searing rant about the recent “onslaught” of police violence, blasting former officers Kim Potter and Derek Chauvin while saying cops have “got to stop this stuff.”

During his 700 Club broadcast on Thursday, Robertson and co-host Terry Meeuwsen discussed the shooting death of Daunte Wright, noting that Potter—who has been charged with manslaughter—has claimed that she confused her pistol and Taser when she shot and killed Wright during a traffic stop.

Using plastic models of the two weapons, Robertson and Meeuwsen demonstrated the difference in size and weight between the sidearm and Taser, prompting Robertson to say there’s “no comparison” between the two.

“Now how she made the difference, when she shot that poor guy to death, saying this is what I thought was my Taser,” Robertson fumed while wielding a plastic handgun. “And if you can’t tell the difference in the feel of those things, it’s crazy!”

The longtime right-wing activist, meanwhile, assured viewers that he is firmly “pro-police” and believes that “we need their service” before continuing his criticism.

“They do a good job, but if they don’t stop this onslaught, they cannot do this,” he exclaimed.

Robertson then moved on to Chauvin, who is currently on trial for murder for the killing of George Floyd, and the recent Virginia traffic stop that featured two police officers violently threatening and arresting Army Lt. Caron Nazario.

“You know the police in Virginia picked up a lieutenant in the Army and began to give him trouble, and our state police are highly trained, but why they don’t stop this, and this thing that’s going on in Minnesota with the Derek Chauvin. I mean they ought to put him under the jail,” he seethed. “He has caused so much trouble by kneeling on the death of George Floyd, I mean his neck, it’s just terrible what’s happening.”

Robertson added: “And the police, why don’t they open their eyes to what the public relations are, they’ve got to stop this stuff!”

Meeuwsen would then wonder aloud if the answer was “more training” for the police, prompting Robertson to say the solution was actually to increase police pay in order to attract better candidates.

“I think the problem is they’ve got to pay them more,” he said. “We don’t have the finest in the police department. They’re low-paid people… it’s not a question of training, it’s a question of hiring a more superior workforce, and we aren’t doing it.”

“But we need police, we need them, and we need to honor them, and I’m all for it, but at the same time, we cannot have a bunch of clowns running around who are underpaid and who really are not the best and brightest,” Robertson concluded.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!

Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

Recommended Stories

  • Hialeah police to finally join the wave of cities whose cops wear body cameras

    Hialeah, one of the last holdouts in Miami-Dade to outfit police officers with body cameras, is poised to change that outdated policy.

  • Capitol Cops Were Told Not to Use Key Crowd Control Equipment in Fatal Riot, Watchdog Report Reveals

    The latest report provides an even clearer look at the decisions leading up to the riot, which was spurred by a belief in false claims of election fraud.

  • Pelosi says she thinks Chauvin trial is 'disappointing': 'Maybe my disappointment springs from my expectation that these are our protectors'

    The House speaker said she still respects law-enforcement officers, and she stamped down calls, even within her own party, to "defund the police."

  • Fact check: Derek Chauvin did not have hand in his pocket while kneeling on George Floyd

    An image social media users claim shows Derek Chauvin's hand in his pocket is actually of his black glove blending with his dark pants.

  • The DOJ arrested and charged an accused Capitol rioter after he spoke to Insider about his 'fun time' there

    The DOJ said it learned of one Capitol rioter from Illinois in an Insider article that interviewed him immediately after breaching the building.

  • The Matt Gaetz Problem That GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy Wishes Would Just Go Away

    GettyDespite a seemingly daily string of new revelations, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) pressed ahead Thursday with his position that Rep. Matt Gaetz should retain his seats on the Armed Services and Judiciary Committees.“Matt Gaetz is the same as any American—he’s innocent until proven guilty,” McCarthy said Thursday. “There’s no charges against him yet. If a charge comes forward, that would be dealt with at that time.”Gaetz, who’s currently under federal investigation for his involvement with an alleged sex ring, also faces a probe from the House Ethics Committee for a litany of potential violations.“The Committee is aware of public allegations that Representative Matt Gaetz may have engaged in sexual misconduct and/or illicit drug use, shared inappropriate images or videos on the House floor, misused state identification records, converted campaign funds for personal use, and/or accepted a bribe/improper gratuity, or impermissible gift in violation of House rules,” the Ethics Committee wrote in a letter last week.But McCarthy continues to insist that everyone needs to “wait for the facts” before Gaetz faces any internal repercussions in Congress, even as he’s insisted that Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) should be stripped of committee assignments for having repeated contact with a woman who turned out to be a Chinese government operative. Swalwell cut off contact as soon as he became aware of the situation, and there are no allegations that he broke any law.Gaetz Paid Accused Sex Trafficker, Who Then Venmo’d TeenGaetz’s situation seems far more precarious. As a member of the Judiciary Committee, he has oversight responsibilities of the very same Justice Department that is investigating him—and which he has accused of fomenting a witch hunt against him under President Joe Biden.But McCarthy ignored that question Thursday. He repeated that Gaetz was innocent until proven guilty, that he had spoken with Gaetz and the Florida Republican said he was innocent, and that he would “let the investigation take care of itself.” (Gaetz has publicly denied wrongdoing.)The GOP leader’s continued punting on Gaetz comes as his party largely settles into a circumspect stance on the allegations—unless, or until, there are more developments. Most aides believe wider calls for his resignation, or disciplinary measures like a loss of committee assignments, will only come if Gaetz is indicted.On Wednesday, Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA), the second-ranking House Republican, told reporters that party leadership will “of course react and take action” if “something really formal” happens with the Department of Justice probe.Matt Gaetz’s Wingman Paid Dozens of Young Women—and a 17-Year-OldMeanwhile, rank-and-file Republicans aren’t exactly circling the wagons around the embattled congressman. Most don’t like Gaetz, and the congressman himself acknowledges he has few friends on Capitol Hill. Only close MAGA allies like Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) have actively rallied to his defense—Judiciary Committee ranking Republican Jim Jordan (R-OH) to a lesser extent—but even fewer Republicans have tried to build pressure on him to resign. Only one Republican lawmaker, Rep. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois, has called on Gaetz to leave office over the allegations, and the two very different Republicans already had an acrimonious beef. Kinzinger’s final straw with Gaetz cited The Daily Beast’s reporting on the congressman’s payments to Joel Greenberg, the Florida official said to have facilitated his access to girls and young women.Through it all, Gaetz has been defiant. At first, he claimed that the allegations he paid for underage sex were part of a sweeping extortion plot against his family. He has since moved on to framing the rapidly mounting scandal as proof the “deep state” and mainstream media are out to get him.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Matthew McConaughey Shares How Soccer Became Such a Huge Part of His Life (Exclusive)

    ET spoke with Matthew McConaughey about his journey to becoming a co-owner of Austin's first major league soccer team.

  • Fact check: Man charged with murder in North Carolina is not George Floyd's brother

    A man charged with murder in North Carolina is not George Floyd's brother, as a Facebook post claims.

  • ‘Borat 2: Supplemental Reportings’ to Release With New Footage on Amazon Prime Video

    Never-before-seen footage from “Borat 2” is coming to Amazon Prime Video. Announced on Thursday, “Borat Supplemental Reportings Retrieved From Floor of Stable Containing Editing Machine” is a multi-part special with behind-the-scenes footage from the Oscar-nominated comedy starring Sacha Baron Cohen and Maria Bakalova. Some of the new and extended scenes show more of Borat living […]

  • Kyra Sedgwick once ruined a film screening at Tom Cruise's house after accidentally pushing a panic button

    Sedgwick said she pushed a button under the mantlepiece. It turned out it was Cruise's panic button and more than five cop cars turned up.

  • “We did better throughout the pandemic...but I didn’t feel good about what was going on in the industry”: Raising Cane's CEO

    Todd Graves, Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers Founder & CEO joins Yahoo Finance’s Alexandra Canal and the Yahoo Finance Live panel to discuss rolling up his sleeves to help struggling restaurant owners recover from the COVID-19 pandemic in the new series Restaurant Recovery on Discovery+.

  • No admiral outfits: UK royals to eschew military uniforms for Philip's funeral

    Britain's senior royals will eschew tradition and wear morning suits rather than military uniforms for the funeral of Queen Elizabeth's husband Prince Philip, in an attempt to prevent embarrassment for Princes Andrew and Harry. Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, died aged 99 last week and his funeral - a ceremonial royal funeral rather than a state funeral - will be held entirely at Windsor Castle on Saturday. "Members of the royal family will be wearing morning coat with medals or day dress," a Buckingham Palace spokesman said.

  • Elderly Black woman accuses officer of breaking arm; bodycam video released

    The Oklahoma City police are in the crosshairs of public outrage after bodycam footage was released, which shows officers roughly taking a 74-year-old Black woman into custody and fracturing her arm in the process. In documents obtained by TMZ, Ruby Jones claims she suffered a broken right arm due to the officers’ “use of excessive force” when they came to her residence in hopes of arresting her mentally ill son, Chauncey. Shortly thereafter, her attorney, Damario Solomon-Simmons, filed a lawsuit against the City of Oklahoma City and the three police officers involved with the August 2020 incident.

  • Mick Jagger admits he’ll probably never finish his memoir: ‘I didn’t enjoy reliving my life’

    Despite his many experiences and achievements, the singer said that "he just didn't enjoy the process."

  • Mysterious goat appears in Death Valley National Park. That’s bad news, rangers say

    You shouldn’t see a goat during your visit to the park, rangers said.

  • US troop pullout will leave behind an uncertain Afghanistan

    The Biden administration’s surprise announcement of an unconditional troop withdrawal from Afghanistan by Sept. 11 appears to strip the Taliban and the Afghan government of considerable leverage and could ramp up pressure on them to reach a peace deal. The Taliban and Afghan government can no longer hold the U.S. hostage — the Taliban with escalating violence and the Afghan president by dragging his feet on a power-sharing deal with the insurgents that doesn't include him as president — because Washington made it clear that U.S. troops are leaving, no matter what.

  • CDC Panel Talk Ends Without Vote; Pfizer Boost: Virus Update

    (Bloomberg) -- A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention panel ended discussion of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine without taking a vote. Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE expect to deliver more vaccines to the European Union this quarter than currently targeted.Denmark became the first EU country to drop AstraZeneca Plc’s vaccine from its pandemic inoculation program, reflecting the same concerns over blood clots that prompted the J&J pause. Russia said there have been no cases of clotting with its Sputnik vaccine.South Africa said drugmakers including J&J demanded “unreasonable terms” in exchange for vaccine supplies. Germany’s rate of infections climbed further beyond a key threshold, and EU governments reached a deal on technical standards for so-called vaccine passports.Key Developments:Global Tracker: Cases pass 137 million; deaths exceed 2.96 millionVaccine Tracker: More than 817 million shots given worldwideVaccine givers at an Atlantic City convention hall race timeBlood Clots, anaphylaxis and other vaccine fears: QuickTakeWhat we know about the impact of Covid-19 on childrenWhich vaccine is best, and other questions answered (Video)Subscribe to a daily update on the virus from Bloomberg’s Prognosis team here. Click CVID on the terminal for global data on cases and deaths.CDC Panel Doesn’t Vote on J&J Pause (5:30 p.m. NY)A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention panel ended discussion about the Johnson & Johnson vaccine without taking a vote, leaving it unclear how long the distribution of the shot will remain paused in the U.S.Some panel members advocated for a monthlong pause, while others were concerned about the effects of not having the J&J vaccine available, especially to the communities it was being targeted toward.As a result, distribution of the vaccine will remain halted at least until the panel meets next, perhaps in a week to 10 days.CDC Panel Mulls Monthlong Pause on J&J (4:52 p.m.)A Centers and Disease Control and Prevention panel is considering imposing a monthlong pause on the distribution of Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine, following reports of rare blood clots among several women who got the shot.Sarah Long, a member of the panel and professor at Drexel University, says she’s in favor of a monthlong pause and she would be opposed to resuming use of J&J’s vaccine at this point.The panelists are the 15 voting members of an advisory committee. They make recommendations for the CDC, which ultimately has the final say. They are highly respected and any decision they make will carry tremendous weight.Michigan Won’t Shut Down Amid Surge (4:15 p.m. NY)Michigan health officials won’t issue new orders shutting down parts of the state economy in an attempt to combat the state’s surging Covid-19 cases, Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced Wednesday.Health officials in the state are concerned tighter restrictions might just lead to more noncompliance.The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 7,955 new cases Wednesday as roughly two dozen Michigan hospitals neared in-patient capacity. About 18% of Michigan hospital beds are occupied by people with the virus, state officials said Wednesday.N.Y. Moves Restaurant, Bar Curfew to Midnight (3:40 p.m. NY)New York Governor Andrew Cuomo moved the curfew on bars and restaurants to midnight from 11 p.m. The closing time for catered events will shift to 1 a.m. from midnight, he said in a briefing Wednesday. The changes will take effect Monday.Vaccine Hesitancy Down in U.S. (3:05 p.m. NY)Vaccine hesitancy in the U.S. is shrinking, though 1 in 7 residents remain wary about getting a Covid-19 vaccine, largely because of concerns about side effects.That segment is younger and less educated than average, according to a tracker released Wednesday by the U.S. Census Bureau that uses Household Pulse Survey data. Residents were surveyed before U.S. regulators on Tuesday recommended pausing Johnson & Johnson vaccines because of concerns about rare blood clots.Denver Ends Outdoor Mask Mandate (2 p.m. NY)Denver ended its outdoor mask mandate but will continue to require masks on public transit and indoor events, Mayor Michael Hancock announced Wednesday.Astra Shot Safe, Effective, Health Canada Says (11:40 a.m. NY)AstraZeneca’s vaccine may be linked to “very rare events of blood clots,” but the benefits of the shot outweigh its potential risk, Health Canada said in a statement following an assessment of scientific data.The federal agency has updated warnings about the possible side effects in product information and is providing information about potential symptoms as well as when to seek prompt medical attention following vaccination.J&J Drops Pregnant Women From Study (11:39 a.m. NY)Johnson & Johnson will revise protocols on its Covid-19 vaccine study and exclude pregnant health workers from a trial in South Africa set to include 500,000 people. The move came after U.S. regulators paused the shot’s rollout on concerns of a rare and severe blood-clotting side effect.While all studies are delayed, plans to run trials on children and pregnant women in South Africa have been set aside for now, said Glenda Gray, the co-lead of the South African studies, in an interview on Wednesday.The research team will meet with South African regulators later on Wednesday, she said.Airline Middle Seats Cited as Risk (11:38 a.m. NY)The risk of being exposed to the Covid-19 virus on an airline flight drop by as much as half when airlines keep middle seats open, a new study published by the U.S. government concludes, a safety practice the carriers have abandoned.The study is the latest to roil the waters on a controversial topic: just how risky it is to travel during the pandemic. It didn’t attempt to estimate infection risks and was based on modeling done before the pandemic, so it didn’t consider rules that now require face masks on flights.The risk of coming in contact with the virus dropped by 23% to 57% if airlines limited passenger loads on both single-aisle and widebody jets, compared with full occupancy, according to research released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Wednesday.U.S. Spy Chiefs Say Virus Source Unknown (11:25 a.m. NY)U.S. spy agencies have yet to determine the source of the virus that causes Covid-19, top intelligence officials told the Senate Intelligence Committee Wednesday.Avril Haines, the director of National Intelligence, said analysts are still examining two theories: animal-to-human transmission, and the possibility of a laboratory accident. “The intelligence community does not know exactly where, when or how Covid-19 virus was transmitted initially,” Haines said.CIA Director William Burns, echoed Haines’ assessment, adding that “the Chinese leadership has not been fully forthcoming or fully transparent” in working with the World Health Organization to pinpoint the origin of the coronavirus.The spy chiefs’ assessments add to a growing number of top politicians and public health experts who argue that the theory of a lab leak warrants further investigation. In late March, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said a mission to study the origins of the virus was too quick to dismiss the theory of a lab leak.Russia Says No Clotting Cases From Sputnik (10:45 a.m. NY)The developers of Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine said it hasn’t produced any instances of the dangerous blood-clotting that forced U.S. officials to urge a pause in the use of Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine.Sputnik’s first dose uses the same human adenovirus as the Johnson & Johnson inoculation, but they have “significant differences in their structure” and it isn’t appropriate to extrapolate safety data from one to the other, the state-run Gamaleya Center said in a statement.Switzerland Allows Theaters to Open (10:45 a.m. NY)Switzerland will allow theaters, cinemas and outdoor dining at restaurants to open starting Monday, pursuing once again a more liberal course than many of its European neighbors.While facilities will be subject to capacity limitations, the move stands in contrast to France, where officials have responded to an increase in Covid-19 infections by doubling down on restrictions.Outdoor events will be limited to 100 people, while indoors at cinemas or concerts the maximum is 50.EU Sees J&J Recommendation Next Week (9:43 a.m. NY)The European Union’s drug regulator is accelerating its review of blood-clot reports with J&J’s vaccine and said it expects to issue a recommendation next week.EU member states should store doses as they await guidance, and the European Medicines Agency said it will decide shortly whether “regulatory action is necessary.”Astra Shot Induces Strong T-Cell Response (9:40 a.m. NY)The Astra vaccine generated a stronger cellular immune response than the Pfizer and BioNTech shot in people over 80 years old, a study by U.K. researchers shows.Responses in T cells -- a type of white blood cell that helps fight viruses -- were seen in 31% of participants receiving the Astra vaccine and 12% of the Pfizer-BioNTech group, according to the University of Birmingham and U.K. Coronavirus Immunology Consortium. Elderly people receiving a single dose of either vaccine showed equivalent antibody responses after five weeks.It’s unclear if the different levels of T cell responses observed will have any impact on clinical effectiveness, the researchers said.NYC Reschedules 4,000 Appointments (9:29 a.m. NY)New York City had to reschedule 4,000 shots on Tuesday due to the Johnson & Johnson pause, according to Health Commissioner Dave Chokshi. The “vast majority” of New Yorkers will keep the same appointments but receive the Pfizer or Moderna shots instead.The city’s homebound senior vaccine program, which depended on the J&J shot, will be suspended through Sunday, but the city is working to reschedule appointments and arrange transports by taxi or ambulette, Chokshi said.Denmark Is First in EU to Drop Astra Shot (8:14 a.m. NY)Denmark has become the first country in the European Union to drop AstraZeneca Plc’s vaccine from its inoculation program amid concerns over blood clots.Denmark was one of the first countries to suspend the vaccine, on March 11. At the time, the Danish Health Authority called the decision a precautionary move and reiterated its view that Astra’s vaccine was “effective and safe.”Pfizer to Speed EU Deliveries (7:42 a.m. NY)Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE will raise Covid-19 vaccine deliveries to the European Union by 50 million this quarter, offering good news to the bloc after Johnson & Johnson’s shot was paused.The drugmakers will bring forward deliveries scheduled for the fourth quarter, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Wednesday. The additional supplies will add to the 200 million doses the EU was already expecting from Pfizer through June. The company provided about 66 million in the first three months of the year.EU Vaccine Passports Draw Closer (7:30 a.m. NY)European Union governments reached a deal on technical standards for so-called vaccine passports, advancing the effort to boost travel to and within the bloc in time for the summer season.Envoys meeting in Brussels unanimously supported a draft legal text setting out specifics for “digital green certificates,” according to a diplomat familiar with the private meeting. The documents will provide proof their holders have been vaccinated against the coronavirus, tested negative or have recently recovered from the disease and are considered immune.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Asian-Americans turn to self-defense amid racism

    As reports of hate crimes put Asian-Americans across the U.S. on edge, one school in Garden Grove, California is teaching them how to stand up for themselves.47 year old Tam Nguyen is the co-owner of Advance Beauty College, the business his parents first started upon coming to America.The Atlanta spa shootings last month, which targeted several Asian-owned businesses and predominantly killed Asian women, hit close to home for Nguyen.He says he soon decided to pivot from offering beauty and hairstyling lessons... to self-defense classes."I just believe there's an opportunity to educate and to have honest conversations now. And it starts right here... And it starts not from our political divides, religious divides, social divides, but it starts with human-to-human interaction."Every two weeks or so, the mannequin heads at Advance are set aside for martial arts as instructors teach around 50 students different techniques to fend off potential attackers.While Nguyen says his parents raised him to keep a low profile and "be a good immigrant," he felt compelled to stand up and act against racism and hate given the surge in anti-Asian violence over the past year."I am optimistic that I in my lifetime have never seen this type of wave of Asian-Americans speaking up, of mainstream media covering this Asian hate that's going on, and the rise of solutions... it is in my belief that America will be better."Nguyen says him and his group of volunteers are now working on their next venture -- a benefit concert aimed at combatting anti-Asian violence.

  • Driver jailed for 22 years for killing 4 Australian police

    A truck driver was sentenced to 22 years in prison on Wednesday for hitting and killing four police officers on an Australian freeway. Mohinder Singh was drug-effected and sleep-deprived when his truck veered into an emergency stopping lane of Melbourne’s Eastern Freeway where three policemen and a policewoman were standing after stopping a speeding car on April 22 last year. Singh, 48, pleaded guilty in the Victoria state Supreme Court last year to four counts of culpable driving causing death, three charges of drug trafficking and one of possessing illicit drugs.

  • 'We failed Adam': Chicago releases body-camera videos showing fatal police shooting of 13-year-old Adam Toledo

    Chicago city leaders called for calm Thursday and released body-cam videos in the fatal police shooting of Adam Toledo, 13, last month.