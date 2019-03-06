Pat Sajak responds to Alex Trebek's stage 4 pancreatic cancer diagnosis

Minutes after Alex Trebek revealed his diagnosis of stage 4 pancreatic cancer, fellow game show host Pat Sajak sent love and support his way.

"The Sajak family is deeply saddened to hear of Alex Trebek's struggle with cancer," Sajak tweeted. "Our hearts go out to him and his family. But there is no one I know who is stronger and more determined, and I would never bet against him."





Sajak continued, "We, and the entire country, are pulling for you, Alex."

Trebek, 78, and Sajak, 72, have a longtime friendly "rivalry": Sajak first joined "Wheel of Fortune" in 1981, while Trebek has hosted "Jeopardy" since 1984.

Trebek received the diagnosis earlier this week and shared the news on Wednesday afternoon with a truthful and optimistic video message to fans.

"Now, normally the prognosis for this is not very encouraging, but I'm going to fight this and I'm going to keep working, and with the love and support of my family and friends and with the helps of your prayers, also, I plan to beat the low survival rate statistics for this disease," he said. "Truth told, I have to, because under the terms of my contract, I have to host 'Jeopardy!' for three more years, so help me keep the faith and we'll win."