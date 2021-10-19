Pat Studstill, NFL player and ‘Dukes of Hazzard’ actor, dead at 83

Pat Studstill, an athlete-turned-actor who played multiple positions in the NFL and had a recurring role on “The Dukes of Hazzard,” died Saturday at age 83.

A cause of death has not been released for Studstill, who died at his home in Los Angeles, according to an obituary published by the Detroit Times.

Studstill played 11 seasons in the NFL, including his first six with the Detroit Lions. As a wide receiver, Studstill caught 181 passes for 2,840 yards and 18 touchdowns during his career, which ran from 1961 to 1972.

He also returned punts and kicks, leading the NFL in 1962 with 457 yards on punt returns. Studstill served as a punter throughout his career as well, and led the NFL in punts three times.

His best season on offense came in 1966, when he led the NFL with 1,266 receiving yards for the Lions while setting career highs with 67 receptions and five touchdowns.

Studstill also played four seasons with the Los Angeles Rams before spending his final year with the New England Patriots.

As an actor, Studstill appeared on four episodes of “The Dukes of Hazzard” between 1981 and 1985, playing the character Barclay on three of them.

He also appeared on a 1978 episode of “The Incredible Hulk” and on a 1982 episode of “Magnum, P.I.”

Studstill notably served as a technical advisor on the classic 1974 football movie “The Longest Yard.”

“Pat never met a stranger, and his sense of humor was unmatched,” his obituary reads. “He loved his days on the golf course and cherished spending time with his beloved wife, Rita, and many rescue dogs.”