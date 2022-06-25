Patagonia Will Bail Out Employees Who ‘Peacefully Protest for Reproductive Justice’

Outdoor-clothing company Patagonia said Friday it will pay bail for its full-time or part-time employees who are arrested while “peacefully protesting” in support of abortion after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

While a Patagonia spokesperson told Axios the company has “had the bail policy in place for many years,” it reaffirmed the policy in a LinkedIn post titled, “Patagonia supports choice.”

Patagonia has long supported abortion care, working parents, and families, and we’ll continue to do so. https://t.co/CDQM2IwjMq — Patagonia (@patagonia) June 24, 2022

The LinkedIn post specifically said the company will offer training and bail for those who “peacefully protest for reproductive justice.”

“The company will post bail for an employee who has previously taken a non-violent civil disobedience class and is subsequently arrested while peacefully protesting,” spokesperson J.J. Huggins told Axios.

The post also noted that Patagonia’s U.S. medical benefits include abortion access and “where restrictions exist, travel, lodging and food are covered.”

“In post-Roe America, businesses can, and should, ensure reproductive rights,” the company said.

A host of major companies began announcing plans to cover employee travel expenses for abortions after the Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade on Friday, including Disney, Netflix, Paramount, and Meta.

A 6-3 Supreme Court decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health upheld a Mississippi law that bans abortions after 15 weeks, while the Court voted 5-4 to overturn Roe, returning the question of abortion to the states. The majority opinion, authored by Justice Samuel Alito, says “the Constitution does not confer a right to abortion.”

