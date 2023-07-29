Patagonia targets Charlotte’s South End for first NC store

Patagonia has set its sights on South End for its first North Carolina store.

The Ventura, California-based upscale outdoor retailer has created an Instagram handle for Charlotte, that states “Coming soon to South End.” It also has posted a job listing seeking an on-site retail store general manager for the market.

The company’s presence to date in North Carolina is limited to selling through other authorized retailers such as REI.

Multiple sources confirmed to the Charlotte Business Journal that Patagonia is headed to Asana’s Design Center.

