Pataskala man charged in alleged strangling of wife; victim flown to Columbus hospital

A Pataskala man has been charged with a felony after he allegedly admitted to strangling his wife until she lost consciousness.

Robert Settlemoir Sr., 54, of Pataskala, was arrested and charged with one count of felonious assault, a second-degree felony.

According to a criminal complaint filed in Licking County Common Pleas Court, on July 22, a Heath police officer saw a vehicle without headlights driving northbound on Ohio 79. After stopping the vehicle, the officer noticed the driver, identified as Settlemoir, had blood on his hand.

The complaint said Settlemoir reportedly told the officer he'd just choked his wife after the officer asked if he was OK. The defendant then indicated his was wife at a Heath motel.

After arriving at the motel, officers knocked on the door and receiving no response, looked in the window to see a woman lying on the floor. Officers continued to knock on the door and reported the woman slowly got up and answered.

Police said the victim, identified as Settlemoir's wife, claimed she and her husband had argued and he "rammed her head into the wall and then began strangling her."

The agency said the woman was taken to Licking Memorial Hospital, where she was intubated and flown to Grant Medical Center in Columbus. They said initial medical information indicated the woman had injuries consistent with strangulation for an extended period of time.

After Settlemoir was arrested and mirandized, police said he allegedly admitted he'd choked her until she was unconscious and quit breathing for a moment.

"He said he was so mad that he wanted to kill her and that he said a prayer over her body and rolled her onto her stomach and left the room," the complaint stated.

A grand jury will review the case for possible indictment and possible additional charges. If convicted on the felonious assault charge, Settlemoir faces up to eight years in prison and up to a $15,000 fine.

Licking County court records show Settlemoir is being held in the Licking County Justice Center on a $750,000 bond.

