🌱 Patchogue Daily: Absentee Ballot Available + Library Downloads

Happy Monday, Patchogue! Here's everything happening around town today.

First, today's weather:

Very cold with sunshine. High: 26, Low: 17.

Here are the top 5 stories in Patchogue today:

The Village of Patchogue announced the Absentee Ballot applications are now available. The Village Election will happen on Mar. 15. Absentee Ballots will be soon available from the Clerk's office. Applications can be downloaded from the Village Clerk page of the village website in both English and Spanish. (Patchogue Village) Celebrate the Black Month History from where you are! Patchogue-Medford Public Library has a collection of books, audiobooks, and a variety of movies ready to be downloaded. Click here to start. (PMPL) Save the date for the Australian Little River Band performance at the Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts. Hits like “Reminiscing”, “Cool Change”, “Lonesome Loser”, and More will lead the crowd into the 70's Rock Scene! The concert is set for Feb. 25, from 8-10 p.m. For more information, visit the Theater website (Click on the link). (Patchogue Theatre) Nearby News: Click on the link to see ten photos of the Anti-mask rally in Hauppauge. The protest attracted hundreds of parents protesting the mask mandate in schools. (Greater Long Island) Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, White Castle Canceled its annual Valentine's Day 'fine dining event. The restaurant transforms its dining room into a "fine dining" experience with hostess seating, table service, and decorations. The event is canceled this year. (News12)

Today's Patchogue Daily is brought to you in part by Newrez, a leading nationwide mortgage lender. Make a smart move for your future and refinance with Newrez today. Call 844-979-1707 to connect with a Newrez loan officer. Newrez, LLC (NMLS #3013)

Today in Patchogue:

Yoga with Annie at Tranquility Within. (9:30 a.m.)

Board of Education Business Meeting - Patchogue-Medford UFSD. (7:30 p.m.)

Story continues

From my notebook:

Patchogue-Medford Library: "Check out this amazing art display in our Children's Department! Take in, "The Ideal House: Kazakhstan," which exhibits the works of art from youth ages 6 to 22 years old from Kazakhstan." (Facebook)

Holy Angels Regional School - Patchogue: "Second Grade participated in a Catholic Schools Week postcard/letter exchange with 45 schools within 21 states across the country. Here are the responses we received." (Facebook)

Patchogue Arts Council: "Play Patchogue Bingo! You can even pop by PAC • MoCA L.I. to grab your card!" (Facebook)





More from our sponsors — thanks for supporting local news!

Featured businesses:

Events:





Announcements:

John’s Crazy Socks Partners with Zappos Adaptive (Details)

Add your announcement

Job listings:

Loving the Patchogue Daily? Here are all the ways you can get more involved:

Send a friend or neighbor this link so they can subscribe

Get your local business listed in front of readers

Send me a news tip or suggestion at Patchogue@Patch.com

Alrighty, you're all good for today! I'll catch up with you bright and early tomorrow with another update.

— Debora Whitehead

This article originally appeared on the Patchogue Patch