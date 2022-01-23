🌱 Patchogue Daily: Community Mourns Petito's Case Details

Debora Whitehead
·2 min read

First, today's weather:

Times of sun and clouds. High: 33, low: 19.

Here are the top 5 stories today in Patchogue:

  1. Community mourns together after new details of Petito's case were released. "It's a terrible thing that had happened and I hope there is some peace for the family," says Blue Point resident Mike Sedlak. (News 12 Westchester)

  2. Patchogue residents can order free COVID-19 tests through the Village's Hall website. One order of COVID-19 rapid test can be ordered per household. Click on the link for details and to place an order. (Patchogue Village Center)

  3. A southern fare style restaurant has opened where Carolina's Kitchen used to be. Lola's Southern Cuisine is on the run on Medford with a comforting food menu. (LongIsland.com)

  4. Nearby News: Kristian Faltermen was arrested in Selden for facing multiple robbery charges. Police said Faltermen is connected to three robberies in Huntington Station that happened in January. (Newsday/Subscription Required)

  5. Suffolk County Government: Coronavirus case update for Jan. 20. (Press Release Desk)


Today in Patchogue:

  • Live Music at RHUM. (1 p.m.)

  • Afternoon Movie for All: "October Sky" at PMPL. (2 p.m.)

  • Alice in Chains vs Sound garden at 89 North Avenue. (2 p.m.)

From my notebook:

  • Patchogue-Medford School District: "Pat-Med High School Changemakers! Seniors Josh Karris and Alexa Graziano won the Generation Citizen "Action Changemaker Award" in a competition at the New York City Civics Day competition last week." (Facebook)

  • GreaterPatchogue: "Legendary rocker's death sparks special Long Island memory." (Facebook)

  • Patchogue-Medford Library: "The Patchogue-Medford Library challenges families to read together! Visit the Library to register and pick up your family's reading log and your own PML Penguin." (Facebook)

  • Nextdoor Neighbor, Lower East Patchogue: "Hi everyone. I'm a photographer and I'm looking for another photographer to work with. Even if you are starting. Please have a camera and lenses." (Nextdoor)

  • Luzmila Cabrera, Neighbor: "The Steve and Luci Duo will be playing your favorite hits at Butterfields Restaurant in Hauppauge Wednesday, Jan. 26 at 6:30 p.m." (Patch)


