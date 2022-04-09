🌱 Patchogue Daily: Dirty Taco & Tequila Opens In Downtown + Events

Welcome back, Patchogue! Let's get you started this Sunday with everything you need to know about going on in town today.

Partly sunny and breezy. High: 50, low: 40.

Dirty Taco & Tequila is the newest spot in downtown Patchogue. The restaurant has three locations in Nassau County and now, will serve the Patchogue community with its authentic Mexican menu. (Patch) Come out to enjoy live music while shopping at local businesses in the Garden Farmer's Market in Patchogue. On Saturday, April 16 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. the market waits for you at 67 Avery Ave, Patchogue. (All Events) The Cheese Patch in East Patchogue will host a Wind Down Wednesday on April 13 at 6:30 p.m. The event is perfect for all wine lovers in the community. A cheese platter will be offered as attendees try different tastes of wine. The Cheese Patch is located at 20 East Main Street, East Patchogue. (All Events) Nearby News: An arrest was made in the case of the murder of Northwell employee, Amelia Laguerre, at the hospital parking garage in New Hyde Park last week. Quay-Sean Renard Hines, of Bay Shore, is charged with second-degree murder. Hines's first court appearance is scheduled for this Saturday. (Patch) Local doctors encourage the community to go back to normal activities regardless of the slight increase in COVID-19 numbers. Dr. Sean Clousten, associate professor of Public Health at Stony Brook University, said the symptoms of the new variant, called BA.2, appear like a stomach bug. (tbrnewsmedia)

Discover Birding at the William Floyd Estate. (9 a.m.)

Long Island Blues Society Road to Memphis Fundraiser. (9 a.m.)

Peace for Ukraine: A Community Meditation at Tranquility Within. (11 a.m.)

Patchogue Arts Council: "Beach meetings are always fun!" (Facebook)

Greater Patchogue: "Derek Green is savoring the opportunity to play for the Sharks this fall." (Facebook)

Patchogue-Medford Library: "Donate Blood and Save Lives! Join us for a blood and bone marrow drive this Saturday, April 9 from 10:30 a.m.- 3 p.m. in partnership with New York Blood Center and the Rotary Club of Patchogue." (Facebook)

Behind The Scoreboard – Ed’s Love Of Baseball (Details)

Custom paint Kitchen cabinets in 2 days. (Details)

New South Shore Listings Needed (Details)

About me: Have a story idea? Please contact me! I would love to hear from you!Wife, mom, foodie, traveler, and nature lover.

