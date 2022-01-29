🌱 Patchogue Daily: Irish Show In The Village + Snow Emergency

Morning, Patchogue! Here's everything you need to know to get this Sunday started right.

First, today's weather:

Breezy, cold, blowing snow. High: 24, low: 13.

Here are the top stories today in Patchogue:

Irish traditional music band Danú comes to Patchogue Theater for the Performing Arts on Saturday, Feb. 19 at 8 p.m. (Broadway World) Village of Patchogue declared a snow emergency. Officials encourage residents to stay safe at home and avoid the roads. Parking in municipal lots will be at your own risk until the streets are cleared. (Long Island Advance) Stay connected with the Patchogue-Medford Public Library on Monday, Feb. 7, for a virtual class to learn how to make Valentine’s Day Strawberry Bread. Pick up a kit with supplies along withinstructions and a how-to-do video from Chef Rob! (PMPL) Suffolk County Government: Coronavirus Vaccination Clinic. (Press Release Desk) Nearby News: The body of a Centereach man who was reported missing was found in Rocky Point. Detectives found the body of Justin Lee, 34, at the North Shore Rail Trail, west of Brookhaven Drive. He left his house on Jan. 18 and was reported missing on Jan. 21. Detectives are asking with information to contact the Homicide Squad at 631-852-6392. (Newsday/Subscription Required)





Today in Patchogue:

Seal Hike - Fire Island National Park. (All Day)

Laughs at the Library at PMPL. (2 p.m.)

From my notebook:

Patchogue-Medford School District: "Second-grade scientists in Mrs. Mirando’s and Ms. Alcamo’s classes at Medford Elementary had a group project recently in the schoolyard. They collected soil to observe and record what they saw." (Facebook)

Holy Angels Regional School - Patchogue: "Due to the forecasted snow, our Open House has been rescheduled for Feb.6 at 10 a.m. ! We can’t wait to meet your family! (Facebook)

Patchogue-Medford School District: "Community news from Pat-Med Raider Youth Lacrosse." (Facebook)

More from our sponsors — thanks for supporting local news!

Story continues

Featured businesses:

Events:

FREE WEBINAR | “Gothic Architecture in Florence and Siena.” (Feb. 1)

Add your event





Announcements:

Behind The Scoreboard – Sports For Athletes With Disabilities (Details)

Long Island Press Covers Half Hollow Hills Athletics (Details)

Add your announcement

Job listings:

Loving the Patchogue Daily? Here are all the ways you can get more involved:

Send a friend or neighbor this link so they can subscribe

Get your local business listed in front of readers

Send me a news tip or suggestion at Patchogue@Patch.com

You're officially in the loop for today. I'll see you soon!

— Debora Whitehead

This article originally appeared on the Patchogue Patch