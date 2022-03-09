🌱 Patchogue Daily: Jardin Café Opens In Downtown + B.A.R.K Hike

Happy Thursday, people of Patchogue! Here's everything you need to know about town today.

Here are the top 5 stories today in Patchogue:

Jardin Café opens in Patchogue serving a variety of healthy dishes for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. The new restaurant took over the vacancy at 90 E. Main St. that NOLE left in 2020. The Jardin Café menu ranges from vegan options to proteins with a variety of side dishes and drinks to please all paladars! (Greater Long Island) Patchogue Chamber of Commerce features the B.A.R.K. Ranger hike for dogs and their human companions. On March 12 at 10 a.m. all are invited to come to Fire Island with your four-legged family member to enjoy the ocean before the summer! Register for this event as space is limited. (Patchogue CofC) The Bayport-Blue Point St. Patrick's Day Parade is set for 11 a.m. on this Saturday! The parade will start at Montauk Highway and will end at Montauk Highway and Blue Point Ave. Music and great entertainment will be offered to make sure participants will have a great time and get to know and celebrate the Irish community and culture. (Patch) The Town of Brookhaven is shifting $1.5 million that was planned to be spent in a federal rent relief rent and using the money to invest in assistance payments. The grants of the Emergency Rental Assistance will be used to help low-income tenants who suffered financial struggles during the COVID-19 pandemic. (Newsday/Subscription Required) Paws of War in Nesconset is helping U.S. Army Sergeant, Pool, to bring a dog to the U.S. with him. Pool rescued the puppy "Cookie" while in service in Eastern Europe. The Nesconset-based organization is asking for donations to help the sergeant and Cookie to be back home soon. If you would like to donate to help Sgt. Pool save Cookie, you may do so here. (Patch)

Today in Patchogue:

BAR - Black and White Ball - Patchogue-Medford UFSD. (6 p.m.)

String Night Concert - Snow Date - Patchogue-Medford High School (7 p.m.)

From my notebook:

Patchogue Arts Council: "Asia America at MoCA LI an incomplete preview." (Facebook)

Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts: "Thank you to Long Island Sounds for this great write-up about our Ace Frehley's performance at Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts! (Facebook)

Holy Angels Regional School - Patchogue: "Hello! We are looking to have a free Easter egg hunt for our students and are looking for help to fill our eggs with some prizes! Please reach out if you own a business and have coupons or something that you’d be willing to allow us to share." (Facebook)

Patchogue-Medford Youth & Community Services: "Today and every day we honor those beautiful women who are paving the way and making a difference." (Facebook)





Golden Girls Gone Wild Murder Mystery Dinner Show at Anthony's Live. (March 25)

