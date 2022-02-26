🌱 Patchogue Daily: Man Arrested For Robbery + Library Happenings

Good morning, neighbors! Debora Whitehead here with your brand-new Patchogue Daily.

First, today's weather:

Increasingly windy. High: 44, low: 20.

Here are the top 5 stories today in Patchogue:

A man from Patchogue has been charged for a robbery at a liquor store in Selden. On Feb. 14, Donte Harrell, 23, went inside Suffolk Wines and Liquor on Middle Country Road at about 1:33 p.m. and swiped bottles of drinks. When a store employee tried to stop him, he punched the man according to the police. Harrell was charged with second-degree robbery, a felony, on Wednesday, police said. (Patchogue Patch) A bilingual social worker will be at the Patchogue-Medford Public Library on Monday, Feb. 28, from 4-7 p.m. To make an appointment please call 631-654-4700, ext -224. (PMPL) A cardiologist was sentenced on Thursday to three years in prison. Neiman Ramjattan, 35, shook his infant son so hard he gave him a brain bleed and fractured both of his legs. The baby was taken to Stony Brook hospital to be treated and that was when evidence was collected. (Patchogue Patch) Nearby News: Allied Pediatrics Celebrates its grand opening. The Allied Physicians group is an independent provider for children and adults and had its ribbon-cutting ceremony on Feb. 16 at 346 Route 25A, Rocky Point. (tbrnewsmedia.com) Suffolk County Government: Coronavirus case update for Feb. 23. (Press Release Desk)

Today in Patchogue:

Laughs at the Library at PMPL. (2 p.m.)

Live Music at RHUM Featuring Paris Ray. (Noon.)

OMC Presents the Dave Christian Project at 89 North Music Avenue. (3:30 p.m.)

From my notebook:

Staller Center in Stony Brook will host its Annual Gala on March, 12 at 8 p.m. The event will feature classical music superstars Yo-Yo Ma (Cello), Emanuel Ax (piano), and Leonidas Kavakos (violin) who will take center stage at Staller Center for the Arts during the celebration. (Broadway World)

Save the date for the Port Jefferson Easter parade and egg Hunt! On Sunday, Apr. 12 at noon, the Easter Bunny will come to the village. The Parade will start in front of Theatre Three and end at the Village Center. For more info call: 631-473-1414. (PJCofC)

Benner's Fam Old Fashion Family Fun will host a Maple sugaring demonstration in March. 5. The Farm is located at 56 Gnarled Hollow Rd, East Setauket. For more information about the event, call 631-689-8172. (Benner's Farm)

Learn How To Reduce Your Risk For Heart Disease During American Heart Month. (Feb. 28)

Get A ‘Taste Of Paradise’ During This Exclusive Event At Atlantis. (Feb. 28)

Exciting News For Long Island From PAL Lacrosse (Details)

RECEPTIONIST- PRIVATE MEDICAL/OPTICAL OFFICE Full/Part Time Avail (Details)

