🌱 Patchogue Daily: Man Searched For Theft + Rudi's Voted Best Bar

Happy Monday, Patchogue! Let's get this day started. Here's everything you need to know about what's happening in Patchogue today.

First, today's weather:

Mostly cloudy. High: 56, low: 48.

Here are the top 5 stories in Patchogue today:

Police are searching for a man who stole $1100 worth of merchandise from Patchogue Home Depot. The incident happened at the store located on Gateway Boulevard in Patchogue. Footagereleased by police shows the suspect with a shopping cart filled with tools before fleeing in a white SUV. (Daily Voice) Fireworks and concert return to Bald Hill. On the 4th of July, the community can enjoy the big event in Farmingville after being canceled for the last two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Patch) Rudi's Bar and Grill in Patchogue has been voted as the best sports bar according to Best of Long Island. Rudi's is located at 554 NY-112 in Patchogue and serves up classic sports bar goodies, including burgers and quesadillas. The bar offers munchies until 3 a.m. every day. (Rudis) Patchogue-Medford Public Library will offer virtual bilingual immigration counseling on April 26 from 3-7 p.m. Meet virtually with a counselor to answer your immigration questions. (PMPL) Nearby News: A homeless woman stole a car and ran over the owner on Lake Ronkonkoma. The incident happened in the parking lot of St. Mary's Church. Lorraine Lombardo is the car's owner and was transported to Stony Brook Hospital to be treated for her injuries. (News12)

Today in Patchogue:

MED - Build-a-Buddy - Patchogue-Medford High School. (5 p.m.)

High School - World Language Honor Society Induction. (7 p.m.)





From my notebook:

Suffolk County arrest report for April 22. Take a look at some recent arrests in the area. (Patch)

Stony Brook University will host a "Giving Day" on Wednesday, April 27. The fundraiser is driven to help students in need. (Stony Brook News)

More from our sponsors — thanks for supporting local news!

Story continues

Featured businesses:

Events:

National Hug A Plumber Day. (April 25)

Zumba 101 + Yoga Nidra Guided Meditation. (April 30)

A Walk In The Dark - Fighting Childhood Blindness. (May 14)

Add your event

Announcements:

Behind The Scoreboard – Uglies Who Did Good (Details)

Are you 60 years or older and experiencing memory problems? (Details)

Add your announcement

Gigs & services:

Loving the Patchogue Daily? Here are all the ways you can get more involved:

Send a friend or neighbor this link so they can subscribe

Get your local business listed in front of readers

Send me a news tip or suggestion at Patchogue@Patch.com

Thanks for following along and staying informed! I'll see you back in your inbox tomorrow morning with your next update.

— Debora Whitehead

About me: Have a story idea? Please get in touch with me! I would love to hear from you!Wife, mom, foodie, traveler, and nature lover.

This article originally appeared on the Patchogue Patch