🌱 Patchogue Daily: Nuggets Given Out For Super Bowl + Elections

Breezy with sun and clouds. High: 52, low: 30.

LI Orchestrating for Nature handed out 1,500 plant-based nuggets to encourage the community to go meatless over the Super Bowl weekend. KFC and Beyond meat partnered to create a plant-based nugget. John Di Leonardo, the president of LI Orchestrating for Nature, along with volunteers handed out 1,500 free meatless nuggets in Patchogue. (Greater Long Island) Patchogue Village elections are next month. The election will take place on Mar. 15. The trustees who receive the most votes are entitled to all four seats. Click on the link to check all trustees running for reelection. (LI Advance) If you are looking for outings in the Village of Patchogue, the restaurant RHUM features live music on Sundays from Noon- to 3 p.m. The restaurant offers a variety of rum-based cocktails and an Island-inspired menu. RHUM is located at 13 E Main St, Patchogue. (Google Events) Police reported the arrest of Michael Harms, 32, from Blue Point, who was arrested in Patchogue on Feb. 9 under DWI offenses. (Patch) The Covid-19 pandemic has been improving in Suffolk County. For the last month, numbers have been going down and trends to continue to improve in Suffolk County. According to Dr. Sunil Dhuper, Port Jefferson’s St. Charles Hospital has a significant drop in the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations and ER visits. (tbrnewsmedia)





SMART Friends and Family at PMPL. (11:30 a.m.)

Indoor Winter Market at Rise & Grind. (4:30 p.m.)

Olympic Scavenger Hunt at PMPL. (3 p.m.)

Nextdoor Neighbor, North Patchogue: "This might be a long shot but are there any moms groups in the area? - We moved to Holtsville 3 years ago, 3 months before the pandemic so obviously didn’t get to meet any neighbors for months." (Nextdoor)

Nextdoor Neighbor, Lower East Patchogue: " Look what the ladies at my job gave me. - They haven’t even known me that long. They are so nice, God Bless them. People be sure to add some sunshine where ever you go." (Nextdoor)

Nextdoor Neighbor, Lower East Patchogue: "Governor Kathy Hochul and progressive standard-bearer Rep. - Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez—have both staked out strong positions supporting land-use reform. The proposed reforms take away zoning control from the local governments." (Nextdoor)

Nextdoor Neighbor, Lower East Patchogue: "Sofa for sale! - Recliner on each side with charger for the phone. Gray color! None smoking home! $325.00." (Nextdoor)

