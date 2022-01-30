🌱 Patchogue Daily: Safety Vest Project + Man Shot At Flower Road

Happy Monday, Patchogue! Here's everything you need to know going on today.

According to Suffolk County Police Department, the number of fatal pedestrian crashes in the village of Patchogue, has been increasing from 2019 to 2021. East Patchogue had a total of 1 for 2019 and 2020, Patchogue had 1 in 2019, zero in 2020, and three in 2021. The vest program aims to keep pedestrians safe and has been presented to the community by the local government, library, and schools. (LI Advance) A man from Coram was found fatally shot on a street in Shirley. The man's body was found on early Saturday morning on Flower Road around 12:35 a.m., according to police. The victim was identified as Daniel DeCosta. The crime is under investigation. Detectives are asking anyone with information to call the Homicide Squad at 631-852-6392. (Newsday/Subscription Required) Around 159 crashes were reported on Long Island's roadways during the blizzard that hit the region Friday into Saturday. In a conference on Saturday, Suffolk Police Chief of Department Robert Waring called the county's car crash statistics as "minimal so far." (Patchogue Patch) Lola's cuisine hosted its grand opening in Medford and has been receiving great reviews since. The Southern Cuisine style eatery has a variety of chicken dishes menu. (Rutherford Daily Voice) Suffolk County Government: Coronavirus Case Update For Jan. 27. (Press Release Desk)





ORE - 8th Grade Transition Night at PMHS. (7 p.m.)

Guitar & Bass Workshop at PMPL. (7 p.m.)

Monday Morning Makers - Any Wood Project at AR Workshop. (10 a.m.)

FREE WEBINAR | "Gothic Architecture in Florence and Siena." (Feb. 1)

Join Mather Hospital For A HealthyU Webinar On Heart Care. (Feb. 1)

Long Island Press Covers Half Hollow Hills Athletics

