🌱 Patchogue Daily: St. Patrick’s Mile Run + Parents Workshop

Happy Monday, people of Patchogue!

First, today's weather:

Sunny, breezy, and colder. High: 32, low: 22.

Here are the top 5 stories in Patchogue today:

Save the date for Patchogue Village St. Patrick’s 2 Mile Run/Walk on March, 20. The run will start at 11 a.m. rain or shine. Packet pick-up location is the BrickHouse Brewery located at 67 W Main St, Patchogue. Click on the link to register. (Patchogue CofC) Catalytic converter theft is increasing through Suffolk County. On Jan. 4, a man was arrested in Medford while stealing a converter from a driveway. In 2021, police arrested a great number of individuals involved in this kind of theft and the numbers are going up. The catalytic

converter contains precious metals such as platinum, zirconium, rhodium, and palladium and the easy access to the piece has become an attractive target for thieves. (tbrnewsmedia) Patchogue High School will host a parents workshop on March, 14. The theme will be "Healthy Boundaries: Safe Relationships" and will be taught by social worker Sherry

McPherson-Berg via Zoom at 6:30 p.m. Click here to access the Zoom link for the meeting. (PMHS) Rider Avenue Four Sisters Park in Patchogue will have a new tennis and pickleball court. The remodeling project is expected to start in mid-March and will be completed in early June. The project was approved at the last Board meeting, held on Feb. 14. (LI Advance) Nearby News: Suffolk Police are investigating a car accident that claimed two lives on Feb. 27 around 3:35 a.m. A Honda was being driven southbound on Route 111 when it hit an oil tanker truck at the intersection of Ironwood Street. The driver of the Honda and the passenger were pronounced dead at the scene, the truck driver had no injuries. The victims have not yet been identified by police. Detectives are asking anyone with information on the crash to contact the Third Squad at 631-854-8352. (smithtownmatters.com)

Today in Patchogue:

Virtual: Career Counseling PMPL. (5:30 p.m.)

Online Parent Seminar: Identifying & Preventing Substance Abuse. (6:30 p.m.)

From my notebook:

Town of Brookhaven Supervisor Ed Romaine honored first responders during the Shirley Ambulance Company's Annual Installation dinner. The event was held at the Lombardi's on the Bay in Patchogue on Feb. 19 and the crew of first responders was praised for their efforts to save lives during the COVID-19 pandemic. (Patchogue Patch)

Suffolk County announced that applications for the 2022 Round of the Suffolk County Downtown Revitalization Grant are now open. A $500,000 grant is now available to be invested in downtown areas or town projects. Investment is one of the ways to support local economic growth. The application and guidelines can be found on the Suffolk County Downtown Revitalization website. (LI Advance)

Patchogue residents are invited to participate in Suffolk County's National Diabetes Prevention Program (DPP). The program encourages lifestyle changes that have proven to reduce the risk of developing type 2 diabetes or delay the disease's progress. About 34 lifestyle coaches in 20 community agencies were trained to administer the program to residents. The program is free of charge. Click here to register. (Press Release Desk)

