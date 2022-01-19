Patchogue Village Requires COVID-19 Vaccination Proof At Meetings

PATCHOGUE, NY — Patchogue Village officials will now be requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccination for all members of the public who wish to attend public meetings at Village Hall, according to the village's website.

The meetings include that of the village Board of Trustees, as well as zoning and planning boards. It was not immediately clear if the policy goes into effect immediately and is until further notice.

The village's policy of masks for all who enter the building remains in place.

Village Hall is not the only venue in Patchogue that requires proof of vaccination. The Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts also required proof for all those seeking to attend a show there.









This article originally appeared on the Patchogue Patch