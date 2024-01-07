Patchy drizzle and snow continue in Chicago area

TechCrunch

Welcome, folks, to Week in Review (WiR), TechCrunch's regular newsletter that recaps the week in tech that was. In this edition of WiR, we spotlight Brian's CES 2024 preview, 23andMe blaming victims for its data breach, GitHub making Copilot Chat generally available and Frontdesk laying off its entire staff. Also on the agenda are spiders and body butter, Fidelity marking down X's valuation, Meta cutting the price of the Quest 2 and MIT scientists' vibrating obesity pill.