Patchy fog located in Central Florida, while cold front moves across peninsula

Dense fog across Lake Okeechobee is expected to lift after sunrise.

Visibility is reduced to less than a mile, and drivers should expect to see it during the morning commute, according to NWS Melbourne.

The cold front pushes across the peninsula during the day and into the evening.

It could lead to some isolated showers.

Clouds could cover most of the day with afternoon highs in the upper-70s to lower-80s, according to NWS Melbourne.

There is a moderate risk of rip currents at all Central Florida Atlantic beaches.