Patchy fog this morning - Highs in the low 80s
Mostly cloudy at times this afternoon with highs in the lower 80s. Next rain chance arrives on Thursday!
Mostly cloudy at times this afternoon with highs in the lower 80s. Next rain chance arrives on Thursday!
The biggest news stories this morning: Elon Musk’s new AI company, xAI, launches Grok the chatbot, FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried found guilty of fraud, Washington DC pilots free AirTags scheme to tackle car theft.
Shared one fan: "It's what dreams are made of."
Volvo’s EX30 has generated a lot of interest thanks to a killer combination of a charming crossover design and low starting price.
Apple has acknowledged an excessive battery drain issue in multiple Watch models and promised that a fix will arrive in an upcoming update.
Wall Street strategists and analysts have struggled to get recent market moves right. And there's no problem with that.
Cloud-based coding is all the rage, a trend that that has accelerated in recent years with the introduction of browser-based integrated developer environments (IDE) such as GitHub Codespaces, GitPod, and recent unicorn club debutant Replit. In truth, the cloud IDE movement has been evolving for some time, with numerous players working toward shifting developer tooling off-premises. One such company has been Codeanywhere, emerging in 2013 from a project initially set up out of Croatia called PHPAnywhere.
Dallas Goedert reportedly sustained a fracture in his forearm and will miss time for the Eagles.
C.J. McCollum's right lung collapsed in 2021, too, after a rib injury when he was with the Trail Blazers.
Cam Akers' season is almost certainly over.
This sale is fire! Score spectacular savings on these smokeless stainless steel pits today.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Seattle Seahawks vs. Baltimore Ravens game.
Interceptions don't get much worse than this.
Sunday was a flag-planting moment on national television, not to mention an international stage. Kansas City shut down the Dolphins' high-powered offense and their former wide receiver-turned-MVP candidate Tyreek Hill.
The Buffalo Bills safety will be inactive when the team plays in Cincinnati against the Bengals.
Luis Díaz missed Liverpool's last two games after his mother and father were kidnapped in Colombia.
An all-time low: The $244 discount on this 15-piece slice-and-dice collection won't last long, so chop-chop!
Slip on this cozy, slouchy number — it's nearly 50% off right now.
Would 11,000+ Amazon shoppers steer you wrong?
After 15 years in the National Football League, Emmitt Smith ran into his toughest challenge: reinventing himself in the next season of his life.
This was supposed to be the year that the Biden administration took a first big swing at the laborious process of refilling America’s crucial energy backstop, the Strategic Petroleum Reserve. But it hasn’t worked out that way.