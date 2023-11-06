Patchy fog this morning - Highs in the low 80s

TechCrunch

Cloud-based coding is all the rage, a trend that that has accelerated in recent years with the introduction of browser-based integrated developer environments (IDE) such as GitHub Codespaces, GitPod, and recent unicorn club debutant Replit. In truth, the cloud IDE movement has been evolving for some time, with numerous players working toward shifting developer tooling off-premises. One such company has been Codeanywhere, emerging in 2013 from a project initially set up out of Croatia called PHPAnywhere.