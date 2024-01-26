Patchy fog in portions of area in northeast Illinois, flooding along the Kankakee River farther South, officials say

Portions of north central and northeast Illinois, and northwest Indiana are expected to deal with patchy fog throughout Friday but farther south along the Kankakee River flooding has spurred evacuations, officials said.

The fog Friday is expected to continue at times becoming dense lingering into Saturday, officials said. But other areas are faced with runoff from recent rain and snow melt along with ice jams along rivers causing flooding.

Officials in Kankakee were monitoring the river Thursday, but conditions have spurred evacuations Friday.

The cold weather created deep frost in the ground that reduced the soil’s ability to retain water, which then flows more quickly into the creeks and ditches feeding the river.

“When warmer temperatures and liquid precipitation follow such conditions, the risk of ice jams increases,” a news release from the Kankakee River commission said. “They can block the normal flow of water and pose flood risks to people and property.”

The flooding along the Kankakee River is a developing story.

Current morning conditions at O’Hare International Airport is overcast as 38 degrees, and at Midway Airport conditions are fog and mist at 40 degrees.

Saturday, fog was expected to continue with a 20 percent chance of rain in the night hours.