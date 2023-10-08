Patchy frost tonight, dry & cool Sunday
WLKY Meteorologist Daniel Johnson has the forecast.
Jayden Daniels threw for three TDs and ran for another as LSU avoided an 0-2 SEC start.
The Ann Arbor, Mich.-based autonomous ridesharing transit company, operates self-driving shuttles in several locations.
Looking to emulate some of pop culture's most glamorous, witchy women? This fall-friendly aesthetic may be for you. The post What’s the trending ‘bimbo vampire’ aesthetic all about? appeared first on In The Know.
Dan Titus recaps the strengths and weaknesses of each team from a recent fantasy hoops mock draft.
The observability market is forecasted to reach $2 billion by 2026, climbing from $278 million in 2022, according to 650 Group. A 2022 survey from Enterprise Strategy Group found that advanced observability deployments can cut downtime costs by 90%, keeping costs down to $2.5 million annually versus $23.8 million for observability "beginners." Observe, which develops software-as-a-service observability tools for storing, managing and analyzing machine-generated data and logs, has raised $50 million in convertible debt (i.e.
Here's how "Boy Meets World" got its "Scream" on in a beloved 1998 Halloween episode.
Sam Altman, Peak XV, and Daniel Gross and Nat Friedman's AI grant are among backers of an AI startup, founded by two teenagers, that's aiming to assist businesses in automating numerous workflows in previously unexplored ways. Induced AI, founded this year, enables businesses to input their workflows in plain English, subsequently converting the instructions into pseudo-code in real time for numerous repetitive tasks typically managed by back offices. The eponymous platform spins up Chromium-based browser instances, and uses its tech to read on-screen content and control the browser similarly to a human in order to complete various steps of a workflow.
The NASCAR Cup Series playoff Round of 12 shifts to the unpredictable high banks of Talladega this weekend.
Kansas unlocked a new way to score a TD on an option play.
You read that right. Jalon Daniels & Co. could pose some problems for the Longhorns.
"Dancing With the Stars" sends couple home on season premiere, plus all the highs and lows.
As companies grow, they create legal entities and organizational structures to support their lines of business -- each with their respective governance and compliance needs. Seeking to solve the seemingly intractable problem, three entrepreneurs -- Brexton Pham, Daniel Lai and Tamby Kojak -- co-founded Series, a startup launching its platform widely today. Backed by $25 million in funding across seed and Series A rounds led by 776 and Basis Set Ventures, with participation from Pear VC, Kleiner Perkins, Day One Ventures, Hustle Fund, Caffeinated Capital, Wischoff Ventures and several angels, Series is developing software that attempts to centralize -- and automate -- businesses' finance and operations stacks.
For the first time in the four-belt era, undisputed super middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez will defend his titles against another undisputed champion when he meets super welterweight king Jermell Charlo on Saturday at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
FinanceGPT is a generative AI startup built to help companies in their financial analysis tasks. Initially built for startups without in-house finance teams, and VCs looking to run financial health checks for their portfolios in Africa, FinanceGPT (Ipoxcap) says it has over the last five months grown to attract a diverse range of clientele including investment managers and finance officers out to fast-track their fiscal reporting. FinanceGPT, which is part of the 2023 Startup Battlefield 200 cohort, leverages its proprietary AI models and GPT-4 to, amongst other capabilities, generate financial ratios that show the overall state of a business, make predictions on future performance and forecast valuations, based on the uploaded accounting data.
Diontae Johnson went down with a hamstring injury in Pittsburgh’s season opener last week.
Writing for Their Lives by historian Marcel Chotkowski Lafollette recounts the work of America's first female science and tech reporters working for E.W. Scripps' Science Service.
Dwayne Johnson surprised Sanders on the set ahead of the Rocky Mountain Showdown.
Storm Daniel pounded Libya on Sunday night, unleashing heavy rainfall that caused flash flooding. The major destruction came when two dams on the Wadi Derna River burst, creating a wall of water that destroyed everything in its path. The greatest devastation was in the port city of Derna.
Yahoo News asked Ricardo Pires, a spokesperson for UNICEF, the United Nations’ humanitarian aid agency three questions about what caused the situation in Libya and how such tragedies can be prevented in the future.
Consumer prices edged higher in August as a surge in oil prices contributed to an uptick in headline inflation, according to the latest data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.