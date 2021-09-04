Pate faces 25 years to life during sentencing set for Wednesday

Sep. 3—A winding legal ordeal that has stretched out over eight years and two trials is coming to a close next week, with the family able to air their grievances against the now-convicted offender.

On Wednesday morning, Todd Pate will face sentencing for the first-degree murder of his wife, Melanie. According to Executive Assistant District Attorney Phil Esbenshade, he will also have to face Melanie's friends and family, who will be making victim impact statements.

Pate confessed to killing his wife on Sep. 2, 2013 in a call to 911. The initial trial resulted in a hung jury, with one juror arguing the murder was more likely second-degree and not first. The second trial then met with a series of delays — including the death of an attorney and later the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic — before being held this July.

During the second trial, Pate's defense argued that the murder was committed in the heat of passion. Pate and his wife were going through a divorce at the time of the murder, with custody of their only living son, Karter, being a centerpiece of the dispute. Pate and his attorney, Eric Hamilton, argued in court that it was a comment on this matter by the victim that sent Pate over the edge.

The prosecution, however, argued that the murder was premeditated — that Pate had full control of himself, and knew what he was doing.

"This wasn't some crime of passion, this wasn't some snap, this wasn't some depression-induced state," Esbenshade said in his closing arguments. He added, "Todd Pate acted with premeditation and deliberation. Todd Pate acted to cause death."

After less than a day of deliberation, the jury returned with a guilty verdict.

Esbenshade says the only possible sentence for Pate is 25 years to life in prison. However, prosecution also added a year to the time with a weapons enhancement for the three knives used in the murder.