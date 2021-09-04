Pate faces 25 years to life during sentencing set for Wednesday

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Donald A. Promnitz, The Hanford Sentinel, Calif.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Sep. 3—A winding legal ordeal that has stretched out over eight years and two trials is coming to a close next week, with the family able to air their grievances against the now-convicted offender.

On Wednesday morning, Todd Pate will face sentencing for the first-degree murder of his wife, Melanie. According to Executive Assistant District Attorney Phil Esbenshade, he will also have to face Melanie's friends and family, who will be making victim impact statements.

Pate confessed to killing his wife on Sep. 2, 2013 in a call to 911. The initial trial resulted in a hung jury, with one juror arguing the murder was more likely second-degree and not first. The second trial then met with a series of delays — including the death of an attorney and later the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic — before being held this July.

During the second trial, Pate's defense argued that the murder was committed in the heat of passion. Pate and his wife were going through a divorce at the time of the murder, with custody of their only living son, Karter, being a centerpiece of the dispute. Pate and his attorney, Eric Hamilton, argued in court that it was a comment on this matter by the victim that sent Pate over the edge.

The prosecution, however, argued that the murder was premeditated — that Pate had full control of himself, and knew what he was doing.

"This wasn't some crime of passion, this wasn't some snap, this wasn't some depression-induced state," Esbenshade said in his closing arguments. He added, "Todd Pate acted with premeditation and deliberation. Todd Pate acted to cause death."

After less than a day of deliberation, the jury returned with a guilty verdict.

Esbenshade says the only possible sentence for Pate is 25 years to life in prison. However, prosecution also added a year to the time with a weapons enhancement for the three knives used in the murder.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Biden moves to declassify documents about Sept. 11 attacks

    President Joe Biden on Friday directed the declassification of certain documents related to the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, a supportive gesture to victims' families who have long sought the records in hopes of implicating the Saudi government. The order, coming little more than a week before the 20th anniversary of the attacks, is a significant moment in a yearslong tussle between the government and the families over what classified information about the run-up to the attacks could be made public. Biden said Friday that he was making good on a campaign commitment by ordering the declassification review and pledged that his administration “will continue to engage respectfully with members of this community.”

  • Rocket explodes over Pacific Ocean during first-ever test flight

    The Vandenberg Space Force Base, from where the rocket launched, warned there may be "unsafe" rocket debris in the area and said residents should stay away from it.

  • Biden to storm-ravaged La.: 'We're going to have your back'

    Less than a week after Hurricane Ida ravaged the Gulf Coast, President Joe Biden was in Louisiana on Friday to get an up-close view of the damage and offer assistance from the federal government. The devastation was clear as Air Force One approached New Orleans, with uprooted trees and blue tarps covering shredded houses coming into focus ahead of landing. The path to nearby LaPlace, where Biden was to be briefed by local officials, was dotted with wood poles that held power lines jutting from the ground at odd angles.

  • Planned Parenthood wins restraining order against Texas anti-abortion group

    Travis County District Judge Maya Guerra Gamble granted Planned Parenthood a temporary restraining order against the anti-abortion group, Texas Right to Life, blocking the group and its allies from using an unusual mechanism of the Texas law that enables private citizens to sue anyone who provides or "aids or abets" an abortion after six weeks. The law https://www.reuters.com/world/us/us-supreme-court-declines-block-texas-abortion-ban-2021-09-02 took effect early on Wednesday in Texas after the U.S. Supreme Court did not act on abortion rights groups' request to block it.

  • 'Bitcoin fraud cost me £500,000'

    A successful businessman saw his life savings wiped out when he fell victim to ruthless fraudsters.

  • ‘They had him by his face’: Elderly Asian man mauled by two pit bulls in Texas

    A 67-year-old Asian man in Harris County, Texas, suffered critical injuries after falling victim to two loose pit bulls that viciously attacked him during a morning walk last week. What happened: The victim, who has not been identified, was strolling in the 4300 block of Queens Retreat Drive when the pair of pit bulls crossed the street to attack him. It took place in the front yard of Elmer Levigne, a former deputy of the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

  • Multiple people hospitalized after shooting on I-280 in Daly City

    Two people were shot and four were injured after a shooting and crash on I-280 in Daly City early Friday morning, CHP officers said.

  • Sunport quadruple murder suspect details why he killed 4th man in Albuquerque

    Sunport quadruple murder suspect details why he killed 4th man in Albuquerque.

  • Gang member arrested in connection with Fresno homicide

    Fresno Police Chief Paco Balderrama announced the arrest of Abel Tello during a news conference on Friday.

  • Man who shot at cops in unrest over Floyd death is acquitted

    A man charged with attempted murder after firing at Minneapolis police officers in the chaotic protests that followed George Floyd’s death has been acquitted of all charges against him. Jaleel Stallings argued self-defense during his July trial, testifying that he fired at the unmarked white van after he was struck in the chest with what turned out to be a nonlethal rubber bullet fired by police. Stallings, 29, testified that he thought he was being attacked by civilians, had been struck by a bullet and was potentially bleeding out, his attorney, Eric Rice, told The Associated Press on Friday.

  • Woman caught on camera knocking over California fruit stand alleges she’s the victim and ‘almost lost my life’

    Sandra Quinonez reported she was attacked by a woman who refused to move a car before video captured the woman destroying the fruit stand. Ariana Belvine claims Quinonez’s daughter intentionally hit her car and said allegations she brandished a weapon were lies.

  • Twin baby boys found dead inside car at South Carolina day care

    Twin baby boys were found dead inside a car in the parking lot of a South Carolina day care center Wednesday. Someone called 911 after finding the babies at the Sunshine House Early Learning Academy on U.S. Highway 21 in the Columbia suburb of Blythewood. Watch part of Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford's press conference here.

  • Freed from prison, Mississippi man sues district attorney

    A Mississippi man freed after nearly 23 years in prison filed a lawsuit Friday against the district attorney who prosecuted him six times in the killings of four people at a small-town furniture store. Curtis Flowers was released in December 2019, about six months after the U.S. Supreme Court tossed out the conviction and death sentence from his sixth trial, which took place in 2010. Justices said prosecutors showed an unconstitutional pattern of excluding African American jurors in the trials of Flowers, who is Black.

  • Former DA indicted after allegedly 'showing favor' to men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery

    Jacquelyn Lee Johnson is accused of violation of oath of public officer and obstruction of a police officer in her handling of the case, the Georgia attorney general announced.

  • High Schooler Broke Into a Random Home and Stabbed a Man to Death Between Classes, Police Say

    Courtesy of Las Vegas Metropolitan Police DepartmentA Nevada high school student allegedly broke into a random home and stabbed a man to death last week before returning to class just hours after the murder, authorities said.Police said Ethan Goin, 16, randomly stabbed 48-year-old Vergel Guintu in the neck at his home last Friday after the man went to check on a noise that he heard in the house, according to reports.Guintu’s wife and mother-in-law recounted the grisly scene to Las Vegas Metropol

  • What We Know About Matthew Taylor Coleman––The Q-Anon Believer Who Killed His Kids

    Content warning: child harm Matthew Taylor Coleman was a normal guy. Born in Santa Barbara in 1981, his mother was an artist, and his dad owned a small business. He learned to love the ocean early, and spent his time as a kid sailing, surfing, and spearfishing off the California coast. He earned a BA []

  • Suburban man charged in River North beating caught on video

    A man is charged in an attack on and robbery of two men in River North last weekend which was caught on video

  • Horn-iest Jan. 6 Rioter Cuts a Deal With the Feds

    Stephanie Keith/Reuters​​The “QAnon Shaman”—who notoriously stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6 carrying a spear and a bullhorn and wearing a horned headpiece made of coyote skin—has cut a plea deal with the fedsJacob Chansley, 33, was arrested three days after the riots and charged with civil disorder, obstruction of an official proceeding, disorderly conduct in a restricted building, and demonstrating in a Capitol building. Since his arrest, he has made headlines for his multiple attempts to get out

  • Chicago police lieutenant facing criminal charges for allegedly shoving flashlight between teen’s buttocks during arrest

    CHICAGO — A veteran Chicago police supervisor is the third city cop this week to be arrested on allegations that he used excessive force in an on-duty incident, authorities said Thursday, accusing him of shoving a flashlight between a clothed teen’s buttocks in February. Lt. Wilfredo Roman, a Chicago cop since June 2000, was charged with aggravated battery and official misconduct, both ...

  • Leaked Audio Confession Blows Lid Off Mystery of Haiti’s Murdered President

    Joseph Odelyn/APLet’s say that you’re a foreign mercenary. And that you and some of your best buds, who are also foreign mercenaries, have just shot to death the leader of an island nation, the inhabitants of which are now likely to be more than a little vexed with you. And let’s further say that there’s an escape plan already set up that would see you out of the dead president’s home and safely on your way.What do you think you would do next?Well, if you were one of the Colombian mercenaries wh