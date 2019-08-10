Should Patel Engineering Limited’s (NSE:PATELENG) Weak Investment Returns Worry You?

Today we'll look at Patel Engineering Limited (NSE:PATELENG) and reflect on its potential as an investment. To be precise, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that will inform our view of the quality of the business.

Firstly, we'll go over how we calculate ROCE. Next, we'll compare it to others in its industry. Then we'll determine how its current liabilities are affecting its ROCE.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Generally speaking a higher ROCE is better. In brief, it is a useful tool, but it is not without drawbacks. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that 'one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar'.

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Patel Engineering:

0.069 = ₹3.0b ÷ (₹82b - ₹38b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2019.)

So, Patel Engineering has an ROCE of 6.9%.

See our latest analysis for Patel Engineering

Is Patel Engineering's ROCE Good?

One way to assess ROCE is to compare similar companies. In this analysis, Patel Engineering's ROCE appears meaningfully below the 12% average reported by the Construction industry. This could be seen as a negative, as it suggests some competitors may be employing their capital more efficiently. Independently of how Patel Engineering compares to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms is low; especially compared to the ~7.6% available in government bonds. There are potentially more appealing investments elsewhere.

You can see in the image below how Patel Engineering's ROCE compares to its industry. Click to see more on past growth.

NSEI:PATELENG Past Revenue and Net Income, August 10th 2019 More

Remember that this metric is backwards looking - it shows what has happened in the past, and does not accurately predict the future. ROCE can be deceptive for cyclical businesses, as returns can look incredible in boom times, and terribly low in downturns. ROCE is, after all, simply a snap shot of a single year. How cyclical is Patel Engineering? You can see for yourself by looking at this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Patel Engineering's Current Liabilities And Their Impact On Its ROCE

Short term (or current) liabilities, are things like supplier invoices, overdrafts, or tax bills that need to be paid within 12 months. The ROCE equation subtracts current liabilities from capital employed, so a company with a lot of current liabilities appears to have less capital employed, and a higher ROCE than otherwise. To counteract this, we check if a company has high current liabilities, relative to its total assets.

Patel Engineering has total liabilities of ₹38b and total assets of ₹82b. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 46% of its total assets. Patel Engineering has a medium level of current liabilities (boosting the ROCE somewhat), and a low ROCE.

The Bottom Line On Patel Engineering's ROCE

There are likely better investments out there. But note: make sure you look for a great company, not just the first idea you come across. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with strong recent earnings growth (and a P/E ratio below 20).